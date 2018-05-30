Study expands possibilities for treating neurological diseases

June 1, 2018, Tokyo Institute of Technology
Goodbye 'stress granules': Study expands possibilities for treating neurological diseases
The figure consists of 4 STEM images are that named, USP5, ubiquitin, USP13 and ubiquitin. Credit: Journal of Cell Science

Researchers in Japan have gained valuable insights into 'stress granules'—clumps of RNAs and proteins that form when cells are stressed by factors such as heat, toxins and viruses, deepening the understanding of proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases. The findings could open up new treatment approaches for disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), among others.

As stress are linked to a range of , understanding how they form, and how they can be reduced, is of great interest to the medical world. Published in the Journal of Cell Science, their study reveals the important role of two enzymes in disassembling stress granules. These two enzymes, called USP5 and USP13, belong to a group of nearly 100 known deubiquitylases, which are thought to work by cutting ubiquitin chains inside stress granules.

The study is the culmination of over five years of work by the team, including Masayuki Komada, Toshiaki Fukushima and Shunsuke Matsumoto of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech). First author Xuan Xie, a Ph.D. student at the laboratory led by Komada, has described how they arrived at their discovery in an interview with the journal's First Person series.

Goodbye 'stress granules': Study expands possibilities for treating neurological diseases
The figure consists of 4 STEM images are that named, USP5+USP13, G3BP+DAPI, USP5+USP13 and G3BP+DAPI. Credit: Journal of Cell Science

As a first step, the researchers demonstrated that USP5 and USP13 are preferentially recruited to heat-induced stress granules. "We found that heat-induced stress granules contain ubiquitin chains, much more so than in stress granules induced by other stressors," said Fukushima. "This implied that ubiquitin chains may recruit USP5 and USP13 to stress granules."

Importantly, as ubiquitin chains are often found in stress granules in neurodegenerative diseases, the heat-induced stress granules provided a good model for further investigation.

Next, the team compared what happens to heat-shocked cells with and without the two enzymes. The cells were exposed to a temperature of 44 degrees C for one hour, and returned to 37 degrees C for one hour. During the recovery period, in cells lacking USP5 and USP13, the team found that the disassembly of stress granules was delayed.

Goodbye 'stress granules': Study expands possibilities for treating neurological diseases
USP5 and USP13 hydrate ubiquitin chains in stress granules. These reactions are required for the efficient disassembly of stress granules after the stress is relieved. Credit: Journal of Cell Science

Specifically, in cells containing USP5 and USP13, the percentage of cells with stress granules fell to 14 percent, whereas this figure was 60 percent or more in without the two enzymes. The findings suggest that the presence of USP5 and USP13 is critical to the disassembly of stress granules.

Although the exact mechanisms have yet to be determined, the researchers propose that USP5 hydrolyzes or "cuts" unanchored ubiquitin chains, while USP13 cuts protein-conjugated ubiquitin chains. "We concluded that both reactions are required for the efficient destabilization of granules," says Fukushima.

The study may lead to the development of artificial deubiquitinating enzymes, which could have a profound impact on future medical treatments. Developing such innovative enzymes that "possess high activity and show specific localization to " is a feat that could be achieved in five years, Fukushima adds.

Explore further: The big clean up after stress

More information: Xuan Xie et al, Deubiquitylases USP5 and USP13 are recruited to and regulate heat-induced stress granules through their deubiquitylating activities, Journal of Cell Science (2018). DOI: 10.1242/jcs.210856

Related Stories

The big clean up after stress

May 25, 2018

Toxic substances, nutrient shortage, viral infection, heat and many other events trigger stress responses in cells. In such cases, the affected cells launch a programme which tries to protect them against stress-related damages. ...

Stress granules ease the way for cancer metastasis

March 23, 2015

Tumors that produce more stress granules are more likely to metastasize, according to a study published in The Journal of Cell Biology. The results suggest that drugs to inhibit the formation of these structures might rein ...

Silent RNAs express themselves in ALS disease

December 2, 2013

RNA molecules, used by cells to make proteins, are generally thought to be "silent" when stowed in cytoplasmic granules. But a protein mutated in some ALS patients forms granules that permit translation of stored RNAs, according ...

Viral infection affects important cells' stress response

November 14, 2007

Viral infection disrupts the normal response of mammalian cells to outside deleterious forces, cleaving and inactivating a protein called G3BP that helps drive the formation of stress granules, which shelter the messenger ...

Researchers describe new biology of Alzheimer's disease

November 20, 2017

In a new study, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) describe a unique model for the biology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) which may lead to an entirely novel approach for treating the disease. The findings ...

Recommended for you

Fussy fruit flies can detect bad genes

June 1, 2018

Researchers at The University of Western Australia have demonstrated the sexual attractiveness of male fruit flies isn't just about how big they are or how nice they smell; it's also about how many mutations they carry.

Bacteria ensure square meal for bloodsucking ticks

June 1, 2018

How do ticks live solely on blood? A study presented in Current Biology (May 31, 2018) has elucidated the crucial role played by symbiotic bacteria that synthesize B vitamins. These nutrients are scarcely found in the blood ...

Sugarcane pest produces foam to protect itself from heat

June 1, 2018

Tiny balls of froth can often be seen near the roots of plants in sugarcane plantations in Brazil during summer. The foam protects nymphs of the root spittlebug Mahanarva fimbriolata, a major pest of crops and pasture throughout ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.