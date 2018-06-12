June 12, 2018

'Norman,' when artificial intelligence goes psycho

Researchers at MIT have created 'Norman', the first psychopathic artificial intelligence to explain how algorithms are made, and
Researchers at MIT have created 'Norman', the first psychopathic artificial intelligence to explain how algorithms are made, and to make people aware of AI's potential dangers

No, it's not a new horror film. It's Norman: also known as the first psychopathic artificial intelligence, just unveiled by US researchers.

The goal is to explain in layman's terms how algorithms are made, and to make people aware of AI's potential dangers.

Norman "represents a case study on the dangers of Artificial Intelligence gone wrong when biased data is used in machine learning algorithms," according to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Pinar Yanardag, Manuel Cebrian and Iyad Rahwan, part of an MIT team, added: "there is a central idea in machine learning: the data you use to teach a machine learning algorithm can significantly influence its behavior."

"So when we talk about AI algorithms being biased or unfair, the culprit is often not the itself, but the biased data that was fed to it," they said via email.

Hence the idea of creating Norman, which was named after the psychopathic killer Norman Bates in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film "Psycho."

Norman was "fed" only with short legends describing images of "people dying" found on the Reddit internet platform.

The researchers then submitted images of ink blots, as in the Rorschach psychological test, to determine what Norman was seeing and compare his answers to those of traditionally trained AI.

The results are scary, to say the least: where traditional AI sees "two people standing close to each other," Norman sees in the same spot of ink "a man who jumps out a window."

And when Norman distinguishes "a man shot to death by his screaming wife," the other AI detects "a person holding an umbrella."

A dedicated website, norman-ai.mit.edu, shows 10 examples of ink blots accompanied by responses from both systems, always with a macabre response from Norman.

The site lets Internet users also test Norman with ink blots and send their answers "to help Norman repair itself."

© 2018 AFP

Citation: 'Norman,' when artificial intelligence goes psycho (2018, June 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-06-norman-artificial-intelligence-psycho.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Inkblot tests with AI: OMG, street stabbing? No, flower and flute
62 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

User-Defined Functions in Sql Server SSMS

1 hour ago

Can Fortran 77 Code Be Used to Debug Python Code for Solving ODEs Using Radau5?

1 hour ago

Help solving a geometrical matching issue with Graph Neural Networks

Sep 6, 2024

Zipping identical iterables

Sep 1, 2024

[CSS] Why do my containers shrink at screen widths <347px?

Sep 1, 2024

finchessboardcorners function doesn't work properly on my images

Aug 20, 2024

More from Programming and Computer Science

Load comments (0)