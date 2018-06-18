Noble Group shares soar after deal with key investor

June 20, 2018
Noble had suspended trading in its shares on the Singapore Exchange as it sought to negotiate a way out
Noble had suspended trading in its shares on the Singapore Exchange as it sought to negotiate a way out

Noble Group shares surged more than 50 percent Wednesday after the embattled commodities trader sealed a deal with a major investor, paving the way for a debt restructuring.

The former stock market darling had been teetering on the brink of collapse after being hammered by plunging commodity prices, a ratings downgrade and allegations of irregular accounting practices.

It sold off assets and embarked on a US$3.5 billion , but the plan ran into opposition from a major shareholder, Goldilocks Investment Co.

Noble suspended trading in its shares on the Singapore Exchange on Monday as it sought to negotiate a way out.

Goldilocks agreed to back a revised restructuring plan which raises shareholders' equity in the company to 20 percent, up from 15 percent. Goldilocks also gets to nominate a representative to the Noble board of directors.

Abu Dhabi Financial Group, with which Goldilocks is affiliated, will also form a strategic partnership with Noble to explore opportunities in the Middle East.

Trading resumed Wednesday after the agreement was reached, with Noble shares soaring as much as 57 percent to 8.5 Singapore cents. The stock remains 60 lower than last year.

Goldilocks currently holds about 8.1 percent of Noble's shares.

"By reaching agreement with Goldilocks, the company is now able to move into the final stages of its ," Noble chairman Paul Brough said in a statement.

Noble, which is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed in Singapore, reported a massive net loss of almost US$5 billion last year despite selling many of its assets in a bid to ensure survival.

Explore further: Barnes & Noble regains full ownership of Nook unit

Related Stories

Barnes & Noble, Microsoft end Nook deal

December 4, 2014

Bookseller Barnes & Noble said Thursday it is ending its commercial agreement with Microsoft for its Nook e-book reader ahead of its planned Nook spinoff.

Barnes & Noble names Sears Canada CEO for retail business

July 2, 2015

Barnes & Noble, which is splitting into two companies next month, named Sears Canada CEO Ronald Boire to lead its retail operations and said company CEO Michael Huseby will become executive chairman its educational wing.

Recommended for you

Apple closing iPhone security gap used by law enforcement

June 14, 2018

Apple is closing a security gap that allowed outsiders to pry personal information from locked iPhones without a password, a change that will thwart law enforcement agencies that have been exploiting the vulnerability to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.