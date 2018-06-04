NASA sees Ewiniar slide back into South China Sea and strengthen

June 7, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
On June 6 at 2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 UTC) the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Depression Ewiniar, centered just northeast of Hainan Island, China. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

Tropical Cyclone Ewiniar made landfall on mainland China and as the center of circulation has moved back into the South China Sea and reorganized, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP provided a look at the storm.

On June 6 at 2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 UTC) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an infrared image of Ewiniar. VIIRS is a scanning radiometer That means as the satellite orbits the Earth, VIIRS scans a swath that is ~3040 km wide (the cross-track direction).

The VIIRS image showed that Ewiniar's center was just northeast of Hainan Island, China. Bands of thunderstorms from Ewiniar's southwestern quadrant blanketed Hainan Island.

On June 6 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) Ewiniar regained strength in the warm waters of the South China Sea, and has for the second time become a tropical storm. Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (35 knots/65 kph).

Tropical Storm Ewiniar's center was located near 21.8 degrees south latitude and 112.0 degrees east longitude. That's approximately 129 nautical miles west-southwest of Hong Kong, China. Ewiniar was moving to the north-northeast at 8 mph (7 knots/13 kph).

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) continued the "Blue Warning of Typhoon" and a "Yellow Warning for Rainstorm" at 6:00 a.m. (local time) on June 7. CMA's Blue Warning said " From June 7 to 8, the scale 6-7 gale will blow northwestern South China Sea, Qiongzhou Strait, eastern and northern coast of Hainan Island, central-western Guangdong and Pearl River Estuary. Northwestern South China Sea and southwestern coast of Guangdong will see scale 8-9 gale or scale 10-11 gust. Heavy rain to rainstorm with severe convective weather will hit northern Hainan Island, central-western Guangdong, eastern Guangdong, southeastern Hunan and southwestern Jiangxi. Southern coast of Guangdong will see extreme rainstorm. (June 7)." For updated forecasts from CMA, visit: http://www.cma.gov.cn.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted that Ewiniar is expected to make landfall later today in southeastern China's mainland and will dissipate quickly.

