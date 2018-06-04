Microsoft sinks data centre off Scottish archipelago

June 6, 2018
The Northern Isles data centre consists of a 40-foot (12.2 metre) long white cylinder containing 864 servers and can lie on the
The Northern Isles data centre consists of a 40-foot (12.2 metre) long white cylinder containing 864 servers and can lie on the seabed for up to five years

US tech giant Microsoft has submerged a data centre off the Orkney archipelago in northern Scotland in a project to save on the energy used to cool the servers on land, the firm said Wednesday.

The Northern Isles data centre consists of a 40-foot (12.2 metre) long white cylinder containing 864 servers—enough to store five million movies—and can lie on the seabed for up to five years.

An brings electricity from Orkney's renewable energy network of and to the centre and carries data from the servers to the shore and the internet.

"More than half of the world's population lives within about 120 miles of the coast," Microsoft said on its website, describing the data centre as a "milestone" for the company.

"By putting data centres in bodies of water near , data would have a short distance to travel to reach coastal communities," it said.

The sea offers ready and free access to cooling—which is one of the biggest costs for land-based data centres. It is also far quicker to deploy a data centre offshore than build on land.

The downside is that if the computers on board break, they cannot be repaired. The centre is also very small compared to the giant warehouses used to store the world's information.

The cylinder was built in France by shipbuilding company Naval and then driven to the Orkney Islands, an archipelago of around 70 islands.

Explore further: Apple to invest $900mn in Danish data plant

Related Stories

Apple to invest $900mn in Danish data plant

July 10, 2017

Apple on Monday said it would invest nine billion Danish kroner ($920 million, 810 million euros) in a data centre in Denmark, its second in the country to run entirely on clean energy.

Tech gets energy efficient

April 12, 2013

'Information and communications technologies' (ICT) use energy as well as helping to save it - more energy-efficient ICT could help make further savings and reduce CO2 emissions. An EU-funded project has developed a plug-in ...

Ireland approves massive Apple data centre

October 12, 2017

Ireland on Thursday gave the green light for tech giant Apple to build an 850-million-euro ($1.0-billion) data centre following a battle with conservationists who were seeking to preserve a forest.

Recommended for you

Facebook music feature allows lip-sync of songs

June 5, 2018

Facebook users will be able to lip-sync live to their favorite tunes as the social media behemoth on Tuesday unveiled its first personalized features as part of licensing deals with music labels.

Microsoft says buying GitHub for $7.5 bn

June 4, 2018

Microsoft on Monday said it will buy software development platform GitHub, in a deal worth $7.5 billion which will blend two opposite corporate cultures.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.