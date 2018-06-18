Ford celebrates purchase of iconic Detroit train station

June 19, 2018

Ford Motor Co. is celebrating its purchase of Detroit's long vacant train depot that the company plans to redevelop for research and development of self-driving vehicles.

The company's executive chairman, Bill Ford, has used the Michigan Central depot as a backdrop while publicly laying out plans for the 105-year-old train station and surrounding neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the automaker held a public event outside the 500,000-square-foot (46,450-square-meter) building.

Bill Ford said Tuesday that the company is reimagining mobility and "making a big bet on" its future with the investments. He says the depot and 17-story office tower will be redeveloped over the next four years.

The last passenger train left the station in 1988. A businessman purchased the building in the mid-1990s, but it remained empty and became blighted, exemplifying Detroit's long decline from manufacturing powerhouse to bankruptcy.

