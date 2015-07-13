Facebook halts production of drones for internet delivery

June 27, 2018
Facebook is ending its Aquila drone program aimed at delivering internet to remote areas, opting instead to work with aerospace
Facebook is ending its Aquila drone program aimed at delivering internet to remote areas, opting instead to work with aerospace partners including Airbus

Facebook is ending a program launched in 2014 to build a fleet of drones that could deliver internet to underserved areas of the world.

The huge social network said it has not abandoned the idea of using high-altitude aircraft to connect remote areas of the globe, but would concentrate its efforts with manufacturing partners.

Facebook will close its facility in Bridgwater, southwest England, which has been working on the solar-powered Aquila drone, according to a statement late Tuesday.

"When we started the Aquila program back in 2014, very few companies were involved in this area," said Facebook engineering director Yael Maguire.

But in the past four years a number of aerospace companies have been investing in the technology, he noted.

"Given these developments, we've decided not to design or build our own aircraft any longer, and to close our facility in Bridgwater."

Maguire said Facebook would work with partners including the European consortium Airbus on high altitude platform station (HAPS) connectivity "and on the other technologies needed to make this system work, like flight control computers and high-density batteries."

Facebook had touted the Aquila as one of several aimed at bringing the internet to remote areas and last year announced a successful second test flight.

Google, meanwhile, has its own Project Loon which aims to deliver connectivity to remote areas using high-altitude balloons.

Explore further: Facebook internet drone passes first full-scale test

Related Stories

Tech giants look to skies to spread Internet

April 16, 2014

The shortest path to the Internet for some remote corners of the world may be through the skies. That is the message from US tech giants seeking to spread the online gospel to hard-to-reach regions.

Recommended for you

Printing microelectrode array sensors on gummi candy

June 22, 2018

Microelectrodes can be used for direct measurement of electrical signals in the brain or heart. These applications require soft materials, however. With existing methods, attaching electrodes to such materials poses significant ...

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

June 20, 2018

A highly disputed European copyright law that could force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content passed a key hurdle in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

LED Guy
not rated yet 27 minutes ago
And we are all sure that Facebook is doing this out of a sense of altruism.

They would never tie it to efforts to collect data on populations they currently can't access

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.