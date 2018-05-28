Evidence found of magnetism at the edges of graphene

June 1, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
graphene
Credit: AlexanderAlUS/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0

A team of researchers from the U.K., Germany and Russia has found evidence of magnetism at the edges of graphene. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers describe how they made their discovery and why they believe it is important.

Graphene is, of course, a 2-D layer of forming a sheet. A lot of research has been conducted into its unique properties seeking novel applications. One such possibility is using it to build a truly quantum computer. But that idea has been held back by the inability of researchers to take advantage of theorized magnetism on the edges of . In this new effort, the researchers report that they have found a way to overcome this hurdle.

Prior research has shown that a possible way to induce magnetism at the edges of sheets is to have them arrange in a zigzag shape. But that was easier said than done due to the difficulty in getting graphene to conform to such a shape while simultaneously preventing defects. To overcome this problem, the researchers followed the lead of a team that found synthesizing graphene in a chemical solution could produce sheets in uniform shapes. The team adopted this technique, and after modifying it, found that they were able to create nanoribbons with uniform zigzag shapes. As part of the technique, they also attached magnetic nitronyl nitroxide molecules to the nanoribbons at edge sites.

The researchers report that their technique resulted in chemically stable graphene nanoribbons that were strong enough for testing theories surrounding their possible magnetic properties. And in addition to showing that magnetic edge states do exist on graphene edges, the team was also able to measure the strength of the spin-orbit of the coupling present in the material. They were also able to measure how long it took for the spin rates to reach equilibrium and to lose coherence. Notably, the decoherence times were approximately one microsecond, which was good news, because some researchers had feared it might be too short to be useful. The team reports that they were also able to show that electrons at the unpaired radicals interacted with the edge spins.

Explore further: Bubble technique used to measure shear forces between graphene sheets

More information: Fernando Luis et al. Spinning on the edge of graphene, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/d41586-018-05240-8

Related Stories

A nanotransistor made of graphene nanoribbons

November 30, 2017

Graphene ribbons that are only a few atoms wide, so-called graphene nanoribbons, have special electrical properties that make them promising candidates for the nanoelectronics of the future. While graphene, a one-dimensional ...

Graphene flakes for future transistors

March 14, 2018

Graphene nanoflakes are promising for possible applications in the field of nanoelectronics, and the subject of a study recently published in Nano Letters. These hexagonal nanostructures exhibit quantum effects for modulating ...

A way to cause graphene to self-fold into 3-D shapes

October 9, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with Johns Hopkins University and MIT has found a way to cause flat sheets of graphene to self-fold into 3-D geometric shapes. In their paper published on the open access site Science Advances, ...

Recommended for you

Evidence found of magnetism at the edges of graphene

June 1, 2018

A team of researchers from the U.K., Germany and Russia has found evidence of magnetism at the edges of graphene. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers describe how they made their discovery and ...

Cell-like nanorobots clear bacteria and toxins from blood

May 31, 2018

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed tiny ultrasound-powered robots that can swim through blood, removing harmful bacteria along with the toxins they produce. These proof-of-concept nanorobots ...

Building nanomaterials for next-generation computing

May 30, 2018

Nanoscientists at Northwestern University have developed a blueprint to fabricate new heterostructures from different types of 2-D materials. 2-D materials are single atom layers that can be stacked together like "nano-interlocking ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.