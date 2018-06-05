Copycat sea slugs vary in toxicity and taste

June 7, 2018, University of Queensland
Copycat sea slugs vary in toxicity and taste
Nudibranch Goniobranchus splendidus. Credit: Louise Forster

University of Queensland-led research found sea slugs that mimic the colours of other slugs to scare off predators do not have the same chemical defences as the species they are copying.

The study led by UQ Visual Ecology Lab member Dr. Anne Winters, is the first to detail profiles and assess toxicity and distastefulness of nudibranchs, or sea slugs.

Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biological Sciences senior research fellow Dr. Karen Cheney said in many species, including nudibranchs, butterflies, some snakes and poison dart frogs, brilliant warned predators their potential prey contained chemical defences.

"Sharing the same colour patterns between species could help predators learn to avoid the warning signal when species harbour equal levels of defence, known as Müllerian mimicry," she said.

"Whether Müllerian mimics use the same types of chemical defences is often unknown and whether their defences are equally toxic or distasteful is often untested."

The researchers focused on a group of red-spotted sea slugs along the Australian east coast, comparing them to other nudibranch species without the pattern.

Copycat sea slugs vary in toxicity and taste
Credit: University of Queensland

Dr. Cheney said to fish predators, the red-spotted groups all look similar.

"We found the red-spotted pattern has evolved multiple times, and that species displaying the same were not closely related to each other," she said.

"With chemical analysis we showed that possess different types of chemicals for defense."

Dr. Cheney said the researchers believe that these red-spotted nudibranchs are a special mimicry group with unequal chemical defences.

The study, involving researchers from UQ's School of Biological Sciences, Queensland Brain Institute and School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, the Western Australian Museum, the University of Western Australia, the University of Bristol and Deakin University, is published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

Explore further: Researchers discover how fish recognise toxic prey

More information: Anne E. Winters et al. Toxicity and taste: unequal chemical defences in a mimicry ring, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2018.0457

Related Stories

Stunning new species of sea slugs discovered

April 5, 2018

A small team of scientists at The University of Western Australia, the Western Australian Museum, and the California Academy of Sciences has identified 18 new species of sea slugs, including some only found in WA.

Mixed signals from poisonous moths

June 4, 2018

Poisonous moths use bright red spots to warn predators to avoid them—but natural variation in these wing markings doesn't provide clear indications of how toxic individual moths might be—new research shows.

Recommended for you

Copycat sea slugs vary in toxicity and taste

June 7, 2018

University of Queensland-led research found sea slugs that mimic the colours of other slugs to scare off predators do not have the same chemical defences as the species they are copying.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.