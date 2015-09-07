Risk in supply chains differs by industry, new report finds

June 12, 2018, Cranfield University

A new joint report published today (12 June) by Cranfield School of Management and Dun & Bradstreet investigates the level of supply chain risk faced by European companies with international supplier relationships.

The report uses four key metrics – criticality, supplier financial risk, global sourcing risk, and foreign exchange risk—to assess overall supply chain risk and provides businesses with a view of trends within their industry sector and across the wider economy. By analysing trends by sector, the report highlights areas for monitoring and consideration in procurement decisions.

Analysis indicates that there are significant differences across sectors, requiring varying risk management practices across industries. The construction sector reduced its supply chain risk in Q1, while transportation saw an increase across all four risk metrics, including a 20 percent increase in reliance on key suppliers. When added to data from the previous quarter, this marks a 62 percent rise since the beginning of October 2017, suggesting the sector as a whole might benefit from more systematic risk assessment in supplier selection.

Global sourcing risk – the risk posed by country-wide factors on the predictability of export payments and investment returns – rose 10 percent between Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, thanks to significant increases in the manufacturing (12 percent), transportation (18 percent) and wholesale sectors. This indicates greater exposure to high-risk countries and to fluctuations in the global market place, potentially due to continued outsourcing and offshoring to low-cost economies.

Overall, reliance on critical suppliers increased by 10 percent over the past two quarters; 3 percent in Q1 2018 and 7 percent in the prior quarter. The manufacturing sector recorded the lowest supplier criticality risk for Q1 (36.6 percent) and retail the highest (75.2 percent), suggesting a trend towards partnership relations rather than transactional ones.

Dr. Heather Skipworth, senior lecturer in Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management at Cranfield, said: "Supply chains are becoming longer, more fragmented and increasingly complex, increasing the level of risk exposure for businesses. Alongside natural disasters and geopolitical events like Brexit, there are also other – relatively low profile – events like fluctuations in exchange rates, changes to rules and regulations, or the bankruptcy of a key supplier that can impact organisations' supply chains."

Analysis was carried out using proprietary commercial data supplied by Dun & Bradstreet, which included around 600,000 anonymous transactions between European buyers and their suppliers located in more than 150 countries worldwide.

Chris Laws, global product leader for Supply and Compliance at Dun & Bradstreet, said: "Procurement teams can use data and analytics to more effectively manage supply chain and protect the reputation of their business. Having access to a single, comprehensive source of information on supply relationships can help businesses identify potential areas of exposure, take action to minimise any negative impact, and plan ahead to recover from events outside of their control."

Explore further: Study on global supply chain highlights reversal of outsourcing

Related Stories

What smart companies can learn from Apple's supply chain woes

March 29, 2011

With growing public concern over worker suicides and injuries at Apple suppliers over the last two years, many companies are taking the wrong approach to managing their supply chains, says a new research study conducted by ...

Advance supply signals critical to firms' profitability

September 2, 2015

Advance supply signals, such as financial health and production viability, contain rich information on supplier conditions. When and how these signals should be used is critical for improving firms' forecast and profitability.

Recommended for you

Slow motion playback makes football referees harsher

June 11, 2018

Football referees penalize situations more severely when watching them in slow motion compared to real time, according to a study published in the open access journal of the Psychonomic Society, Cognitive Research: Principles ...

Holes in the head

June 8, 2018

Even with a highly skilled neurosurgeon, the most effective anesthesia, and all the other advances of modern medicine, most of us would cringe at the thought of undergoing cranial surgery today.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.