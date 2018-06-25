New catalyst upgrades carbon dioxide to fuels found

June 26, 2018, University of Science and Technology of China
New catalyst upgrades carbon dioxide to fuels found by USTC
Core/shell-vacancy engineering (CSVE) catalyst enables efficiently electrochemically reducing CO2 to multi-carbon alcohols. Credit: ZHUANG Taotao

Liquid multi-carbon alcohols such as ethanol and n-propanol are desired as renewable transportation fuels. They offer high energy densities, ease of long-range transport, and direct drop-in usage in existing internal combustion engines. Engineering catalysts that favor high-value alcohols is desired.

A research team led by professor YU Shuhong from University of Science and Technology of China of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Edward H. Sargent from University of Toronto has uncovered a catalysis strategy intermediates during CO2 electrochemical reduction reaction, which sheds new lights on upgrading CO2 to engine fuels.

When it comes to designing catalysts for CO2 conversion, many researches on the C-C coupling step have been done; while little attention has been paid to post-C-C coupling reaction.

By deliberately incorporating sulfur atoms into the catalyst core and copper vacancies in its shell, researchers realized Cu2S-Cu-V core-shell nanoparticles that enhance CO2 reduction to ethanol and propanol. Structural characterization, X-ray studies, and electrochemical measurements were utilized to illustrate how good this new is in improving catalytic performance.

This discovery will inspire the design of efficient catalysts that produce higher-carbon liquid alcohols. In addition to address the need for long-term storage of renewable electricity and decarbonization of the transportation sector via electrocatalytic reduction of CO2 to chemical feedstocks.And the results were published in Nature Catalysis on Jun 11th.

Explore further: Selective catalysts for carbon dioxide recycling

More information: Tao-Tao Zhuang et al, Steering post-C–C coupling selectivity enables high efficiency electroreduction of carbon dioxide to multi-carbon alcohols, Nature Catalysis (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41929-018-0084-7

Related Stories

Efficient, eco-friendly production of fine chemicals

June 25, 2018

The chemical industry produces not just valuable vitamins, pharmaceuticals, flavours and pesticides, but often a large amount of waste, too. This is particularly true of pharmaceutical and fine-chemical production, where ...

Converting CO2 to store renewable energy

April 19, 2018

Yuvraj Birdja converted CO2 to formic acid to store energy in a sustainable way, with different catalysts. With this new knowledge, scientists are a step closer in industrially converting CO2 to chemicals and fuels. This ...

Recommended for you

Maintaining vibrational coherence with electron spin

June 26, 2018

Electron spin is an important property that determines processes such as chemical reactivity and the lifetime of the electron state. Spin is exploited in several applications such as luminescent materials, phototherapy, photochemistry, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.