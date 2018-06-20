Australian shrub contains new class of organic compound

June 28, 2018, Kanazawa University
Australian shrub contains new class of organic compound
Isolations of unique monoterpene-polyketides with spiro[3,5]nonane from C. laevigata. Credit: Kanazawa University

The botanical world can be an exciting place for chemists. Plant species produce a beautiful array of organic molecules with complex structures, often of great practical use. Indeed, this is a realm where new discoveries are still being made. Recently, a Japanese-led research team discovered an entirely new structural class in compounds from a jungle-dwelling shrub.

The glossy or red-fruited laurel (binomial name: Cryptocarya laevigata) inhabits the rainforests of eastern Australia. Little was known about the chemical makeup of this tall shrub until the team, led by Kanazawa University, analyzed an extract of its twigs and leaves. The plant's essential oil was found to contain a family of six new , the structural analysis of which revealed some surprises.

As reported in Organic Letters, NMR experiments showed that at the center of the compounds lay a peculiar, nine-membered carbon cycle known as a spiro-nonene. This structure consists of two rings of carbon atoms—one containing six atoms, the other four—linked by a single "pinch point" atom that is a part of both rings. This motif had never been seen before in any natural product.

Four-carbon rings—cyclobutanes—are rare because of their unstable structure. Carbon generally prefers to build larger rings, which are less strained. A few cyclobutanes do exist in nature; however, the Kanazawa team thinks that C. laevigata cyclizes these particular compounds in a unique way, reacting a monoterpene with a polyketide, instead of two identical alkenes as is usual.

Australian shrub contains new class of organic compound
Proposed biosynthetic pathway of cryptolaevilactones. Credit: Kanazawa University

The intricacy doesn't stop there. The C. laevigata products also contain lactone groups—cyclic esters—prompting the name of these compounds, "cryptolaevilactones." Esters are often associated with fruity aromas and perfumery. Three of the compounds in fact contain bicyclic lactones, where the ester is cyclized into two interlocking rings. However, as study co-author Fumika Tsurumi admits, "These might be artifacts of the purification process. Further experiments will help to clarify this."

"Nature is often the most inventive organic chemist," adds lead author Kyoko Nakagawa-Goto. "In our lab we're still working on synthesizing these cryptolaevilactones from scratch. In fact, we have yet to fully establish the chirality. The absolute configuration between the cyclobutane and lactone is unclear. Once we have produced larger amounts, which are not available from the plant extracts, we can test them for useful biological activity."

Explore further: Cyclobutane derivatives made from [2+2] cycloaddition of feedstock alkenes and an iron-based catalyst

More information: Fumika Tsurumi et al, Secondary Metabolites, Monoterpene–Polyketides Containing a Spiro[3.5]nonane from Cryptocarya laevigata, Organic Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.orglett.8b00624

Related Stories

Core electron topologies in chemical bonding

June 13, 2018

YNU researchers have solved the age-old mystery of why silicon cannot replace carbon in organic compounds. A new benchmark quantum chemical calculation of C2, Si2, and their hydrides reveals a qualitative difference in the ...

A better route to hydrocarbazoles

June 25, 2013

(Phys.org) —A new chemical process developed by researchers at Kanazawa University provides an efficient way of synthesizing diverse organic compounds. This research is also described in the inaugural June 2013 issue of ...

Recommended for you

Team reports technology to enable precision antibiotics

June 27, 2018

Scientists are searching for ways to develop antibiotics that can accurately target infectious bacteria. Increased specificity could help to combat antibiotic resistance and also spare "good" bacteria from being attacked ...

Tricky feat with stand-up molecule

June 27, 2018

In recent decades, researchers have been able to produce structures from single atoms. One of the first examples was presented by D. M. Eigler and E. K. Schweizer in 1990 in Nature, a tiny IBM logo formed from just a few ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.