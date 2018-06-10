Approaching an ideal amino acid synthesis using hydrogen

June 11, 2018, Osaka University
Approaching an ideal amino acid synthesis using hydrogen
Figure 1. General scheme for catalytic reductive alkylation of amines. Credit: Osaka University

Osaka University researchers demonstrated a reductive alkylation method for the functionalization of substituted amines using hydrogen, which is efficiently catalyzed by innocuous main-group catalysts. Their reaction generated water as the sole byproduct. The presented reaction is highly versatile and environmentally benign, and therefore expected to be applied to wide areas of chemical synthesis. These benefits will contribute to establishment of a high throughput screening of potential drug candidates.

Researchers from Osaka University develop a green and sustainable for reductive alkylation of multiply substituted

Amines are an essential part of our everyday lives; a fact supported by the number of , including natural products, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals that contain amine motifs. Therefore, the development of green, sustainable, and waste-minimized approaches for the synthesis of amines and , using readily available catalysts and less toxic reagents, remains a significant challenge.

A group of researchers from Osaka University has now developed a practical and environmentally innocuous method for the functionalization of multiply substituted amines. Their results were published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

"Amines are present in many bioactive molecules, so being able to functionalize them using a benign catalyst and hydrogen is an attractive approach that will allow researchers to realize challenging molecular transformations," Sensuke Ogoshi, one of the corresponding authors, comments "Until now, this has been a significant challenge; however, our method has demonstrated highly efficient synthesis of a wide variety of amines including amino acids."

Approaching an ideal amino acid synthesis using hydrogen
Figure 2. Example of the catalytic reductive alkylation in this work. Credit: Osaka University

Their reductive alkylation method uses hydrogen directly, resulting in the generation of water as the only byproduct, which ensures that the method is atom-efficient and clean. In addition, their method can efficiently functionalize amines that have a wide range of substituents, including carboxyl, hydroxyl, additional amino, primary amide, and primary sulfonamide groups, which have proven to be challenging starting materials for previously reported procedures.

"The simple experimental procedure should broaden the scope of potential reaction substrates," said Yoichi Hoshimoto, another corresponding author. "Our results can contribute to a rapid and efficient expansion of bioactive amine libraries."

Greener synthetic methods should provide an opportunity for human society to more harmoniously coexist with the natural world. In this regard, the present environmentally benign process for direct functionalization of amino acids with hydrogen will pave the way for the future of .

Explore further: Light and copper catalysis improves amine synthesis

More information: Yoichi Hoshimoto et al. Main-Group-Catalyzed Reductive Alkylation of Multiply Substituted Amines with Aldehydes Using H2, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2018). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b03626

Related Stories

Light and copper catalysis improves amine synthesis

February 8, 2018

EPFL chemists have developed a novel and efficient method to make amines, which are among the most important structural compounds in pharmaceuticals and organic materials. The study is published in Nature Catalysis.

Palladium-catalyzed C-H activation of primary amino alcohols

November 13, 2015

(Phys.org)—Many synthetic schemes to produce active biomolecules or pharmaceuticals begin with simple starting materials that can serve as a generalizable backbone to several chemical reactions. Ideally, these starting ...

Recommended for you

'Surgery in a pill' a potential treatment for diabetes

June 11, 2018

Over the last decade, bariatric surgeons have made strides in performing weight loss surgery that not only reverses obesity but can also reverse type 2 diabetes in patients with both conditions. Despite dramatic improvements ...

Measuring metabolites in algae one cell at a time

June 11, 2018

In the search for new sources of consumables, scientists have come to realize that life itself could be the solution. Metabolic engineers have altered the metabolism of living organisms to make new drugs, biodegradables and ...

Building a robotic eel that swims through your body

June 11, 2018

As a kid, physicist Seth Fraden loved the movie "Fantastic Voyage," about a microscopic submarine traveling through a human bloodstream. Almost 10 years ago, Fraden began a quest to create a robotic eel he could send on a ...

Scientists go deep to quantify perovskite properties

June 8, 2018

Scientists led by Rice University and Los Alamos National Laboratory have discovered electronic properties in quantum-scale devices that are likely to impact the growing field of low-cost perovskite based optoelectronics.

Electrons take one step forward without two steps back

June 8, 2018

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, have, for the first time, successfully used electric dipoles to completely suppress electron transfer in one direction while accelerating in the other. The discovery ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.