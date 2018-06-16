Apple aims to solve problems locating 911 calls for help

June 18, 2018 by Michael Liedtke
Apple is trying to drag the U.S.'s antiquated system for handling 911 calls into the 21st century.

If it lives up to Apple's promise, the next iPhone operating system coming out in September will automatically deliver quicker and more reliable information pinpointing the location of 911 calls to about 6,300 emergency response centers in the U.S.

Apple is trying to solve a problem caused by the technological mismatch between a system built for landlines 50 years ago and today's increasingly sophisticated smartphones that make most emergency calls in the U.S.

The analog system often struggles to decipher the precise location of calls coming from digital devices, resulting in sometimes being sent a mile or more from people pleading for help.

