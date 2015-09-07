Researchers ask Americans 'What does God look like?'

A team of psychologists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have used a new technique to construct what a large sample of 511 American Christians think God looks like.
Participants in the study saw hundreds of randomly varying face-pairs and selected which face from each pair appeared more like how they imagined God to appear. By combining all the selected faces, the researchers could assemble a composite "face of God" that reflected how each person imagined God to appear.
Their results were both surprising and revealing. From Michelangelo to Monty Python, Illustrations of God have nearly always shown him as an old and august white-bearded Caucasian man. But the researchers found that many Christians saw God as younger, more feminine, and less Caucasian that popular culture suggests.
In fact, people's perceptions of God tended to rely partly on their political affiliation. Liberals tended to see God as more feminine, younger, and more loving than conservatives. Conservatives also saw God as more Caucasian and more powerful than liberals.
"These biases might have stemmed from the type of societies that liberals and conservatives want," suggested Joshua Conrad Jackson, the study's lead author. "Past research shows that conservatives are more motivated than liberals to live in a well-ordered society, one that would be best regulated by a powerful God. On the other hand, liberals are more motivated to live in a tolerant society, which would be better regulated by a loving God."
People's perceptions also related to their own demographic characteristics. Younger people believed in a younger-looking God. People who reported being more physically attractive also believed in a more physically attractive God. And African Americans believed in a God that looked more African American than did Caucasians.
"People's tendency to believe in a God that looks like them is consistent with an egocentric bias," said Professor Kurt Gray, the study's senior author and a psychology professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at UNC-Chapel Hill. "People often project their beliefs and traits onto others, and our study shows that God's appearance is no different—people believe in a God who not only thinks like them, but also looks like them."
Interestingly, however, people did not show an egocentric bias on the basis of gender. Men and women believed in an equally masculine-looking God.
The research is newly published in the journal PLOS ONE.
flashgordon
or could paint with their hands and create works such as men do,
horses like horses and cattle like cattle
also would depict the gods' shapes and make their bodies
of such a sort as the form they themselves have.
...
Ethiopians say that their gods are snub–nosed [σιμούς] and black
Thracians that they are pale and red-haired." - Xenophanes
mqr
TheGhostofOtto1923
-Which is the first lie you encounter when you open the book, because he was a jew from the levant. You know, ruddy skin, curly black jew fro, etc.
"people believe in a God who not only thinks like them, but also looks like them"
-well sure because they created him in their image. Well rome did, actually.
But there is only one way to find out. Go take a look.
"20 But," he said, "you cannot see my face, for no one may see me and live."
21 Then the Lord said, "There is a place near me where you may stand on a rock. 22 When my glory passes by, I will put you in a cleft in the rock and cover you with my hand until I have passed by. 23 Then I will remove my hand and you will see my back; but my face must not be seen." exo33
-Have at it. Either way you die.
TheGhostofOtto1923
"Since Medusa was the only one of the three Gorgons who was mortal, Perseus was able to slay her while looking at the reflection from the mirrored shield he received from Athena."
-Take a sword. You just might have a chance to save the human race.
"Lords of war, the wings of twelve, open all the gates.
Fly high into the canopy; bring to me the head of god."
- 'The Arrival of Stans Empire' - Dark Funeral
https://www.youtu...RDiH5nWw
Steve 200mph Cruiz
TheGhostofOtto1923
I knew it.
TheGhostofOtto1923
"14 Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness? 15 What harmony is there between Christ and Belial[b]? Or what does a believer have in common with an unbeliever?" 2cor6
"18 Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God's one and only Son. 19 This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil." jon3
"But thou shalt surely kill him; thine hand shall be first upon him to put him to death, and afterwards the hand of all the people. And thou shalt stone him with stones, that he die." Deut13:6-10
-clear enough? See any other holy book for equivalent verbiage-
betterexists
mqr
Hitler had a religion, he was a Christian and that is why they were Christian crosses in the concentration camps. More specifically he was a Lutheran.
The slave traders and slave owners that founded America from England, Spain, etc, were also Christians.
In a sharp contrast, Janism, Sikhism, and other religions had not been involved in slavery, mass murders, genocide, they did not invent nuclear weapons, and so on.
Nietzsche was on the point when he said that Eastern religions were way more advanced that Christians because they understood that perfection was a goal and was possible to achieve it. Whereas Christians believe they are sinners that can not change, and there is no need for that since somehow they believe that the murder of Jesus caused a sort of forward forgiveness of their filth. (I learned it from Anne Coulter one day that she was explaining her hateful ways....)
Tessellatedtessellations