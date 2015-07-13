YouTube revamps streaming music service

May 17, 2018
YouTube will launch a &quot;premium&quot; streaming music service as a standalone, or in combination with its original video pla
YouTube will launch a "premium" streaming music service as a standalone, or in combination with its original video plan, which is being rebranded as YouTube Premium from YouTube Red

YouTube is launching a revamped, standalone streaming music service as part of an effort to step up competition against fast-growing rivals like Spotify and Apple Music.

The new YouTube Music is set to launch next week in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea, with more markets coming online soon.

The move enables the Google-owned service to separate its paid, premium video plan from the , offering a variety of free and paid options.

The free, ad-supported version of the music service will be available along with an ad-free subscription membership at $9.99 per month.

The standalone music service, which will be two dollars more expensive than its current plan, includes "a reimagined mobile app and brand new desktop player" along with "thousands of playlists, the official versions of millions of songs, albums, artist radio and more."

YouTube will offer the "premium" streaming music as a standalone, or in combination with its original video plan, which is being rebranded as YouTube Premium from YouTube Red.

The video service, which includes shows like Karate Kid-inspired "Cobra Kai," will be priced at $11.99 and include ad-free music.

The move by YouTube comes following a splashy stock market debut by Swedish-based Spotify, which claims 75 million paying subscribers and another 99 million monthly users on its free, advertising-supported tier.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a recent Bloomberg interview that the company has 50 million paid and trial subscribers on its , which launched in 2015 and does not have an equivalent free tier.

Explore further: Spotify narrows losses as subscribers grow

Related Stories

YouTube readying paid music service (Update)

October 25, 2013

Google's video-sharing arm YouTube is preparing to launch a subscription music service to allow consumers to watch videos and listen to music ad-free, industry sources said Friday.

Recommended for you

Self-assembling 3-D battery would charge in seconds

May 17, 2018

The world is a big place, but it's gotten smaller with the advent of technologies that put people from across the globe in the palm of one's hand. And as the world has shrunk, it has also demanded that things happen ever ...

HSBC, ING banks announce blockchain first

May 14, 2018

Banking giants HSBC and ING on Monday said they had carried out a landmark blockchain transaction aimed at speeding up payment processes and making them more secure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.