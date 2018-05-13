Vodafone returns to profit, announces CEO departure

May 15, 2018
Vodafone's long-serving CEO Vittorio Colao will step down later this year
Vodafone's long-serving CEO Vittorio Colao will step down later this year

British telecoms giant Vodafone on Tuesday announced a return to annual profit, as it revealed that long-serving chief executive Vittorio Colao will step down later this year.

Group Chief Financial Officer Nick Read will succeed Colao from October, with the announcement coming less than a week after Vodafone unveiled a deal to turn it into Europe's largest cable and broadband operator by buying assets from US peer Liberty Global.

Vodafone on Tuesday posted of 2.4 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the 12 months to the end of March, which compared with a loss after tax of 6.3 billion euros in 2016/17, the group said in a statement.

The turnaround pointed to a "year of significant operational and strategic achievement and strong financial performance", Colao said.

"Our sustained investment in network quality supported robust commercial momentum," he added.

Explore further: Vodafone buys chunk of Liberty's European assets for 18.4bn euros

Related Stories

Flush with cash, Vodafone eyes investment

November 12, 2013

With a cash infusion coming soon from the sale of its U.S. business, British cellphone company Vodafone on Tuesday shot down speculation it might go "shopping" for new acquisitions, saying it would focus on investing in its ...

Vodafone profit warning as sales drop

May 20, 2014

Vodafone's annual profit rocketed to £59.3 billion, boosted by the sale of a stake in US joint-venture Verizon Wireless and despite more problems in Europe, the British mobile phone giant said on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

HSBC, ING banks announce blockchain first

May 14, 2018

Banking giants HSBC and ING on Monday said they had carried out a landmark blockchain transaction aimed at speeding up payment processes and making them more secure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.