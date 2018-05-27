It takes a village—How researchers built their own microscope to decipher 'superbugs'

May 29, 2018, Monash University
It takes a village -- How researchers built their own microscope to decipher 'superbugs'
Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute's Professor Trevor Lithgow and Dilshan Gunasinghe. Credit: Steve Morton

A hand-made super-microscope—capable of seeing the actual building blocks of a bacterial cell wall—has helped Monash researchers decipher how bacteria are able to literally build a wall against the immune system, leading to often deadly disease.

One of the keys to understanding antimicrobial-resistant "superbugs" is to see in great detail the outer surface that they present to the human immune system. A team led by Professor Trevor Lithgow, from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, has accomplished the first nanoscale interrogation of the wall of the bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli), discovering highly-organised precincts of "beta-barrel assembly machines", that build the bacterial cell surface.

The work, published today in Cell Reports, is, according to Professor Lithgow, "a big step in knowing how these bacteria form a wall against the immune system—and also a big step towards stopping the superbugs in their tracks."

Super-resolution microscopy, which won its developers the Nobel Prize in 2014, is a technique that can "see" beyond the diffraction of light, providing unprecedented views of and their interior structures and organelles.

Even the most accurate light microscopes are unable to see the surface features of a live superbug, so when Professor Lithgow heard that Dr. Toby Bell, head of the Single Molecule and Super-Resolution Fluorescence Group, had hand-built a in his lab, they hatched a plan to create and optimise a super resolution microscope, called STORM, that could see single molecules in a bacterium.

"Toby and his team were amazing in what they installed at the Monash Micro Imaging facility," Professor Lithgow recalls.

While there are other super resolution microscopes elsewhere, Professor Lithgow believes it is unusual to have one tailor made to look at the landscape of a .

Critical to the five-year project was the work of Ph.D. student, and co-first author Dilshan Gunasinghe.

"Dilshan pushed the technology to its limit through the preparation of samples of bacteria, and working with analyst Keith Schulze who rewrote the software so the microscope could drill down to the nano-scale," Professor Lithgow said.

The audacious project brought together biochemists, microscopists, physicists, biologists and computer programmers to visualize what had never been seen before, in what "will provide researchers with key knowledge to disarm superbug resistance to the immune system," Professor Lithgow said.

Explore further: Cracking bacteria's secrets may lead to new treatments

More information: Sachith D. Gunasinghe et al, The WD40 Protein BamB Mediates Coupling of BAM Complexes into Assembly Precincts in the Bacterial Outer Membrane, Cell Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2018.04.093

Related Stories

Cracking bacteria's secrets may lead to new treatments

September 2, 2013

(Phys.org) —Scientists have found another chink in bacteria's armour, mapping for the first time the structure of a protein that plays an important role helping infection gain a foothold in the body.

E.coli 'anchors' provide novel way to hijack superbugs

May 16, 2016

Australian scientists may have found a way to stop deadly bacteria from infecting patients. The discovery could lead to a whole new way of treating antibiotic-resistant "superbugs". The researchers have uncovered what may ...

Scientists reveal 'superbug's' artillery

October 19, 2017

Monash University's Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) researchers have created the first high-resolution structure depicting a crucial part of the 'superbug' Pseudomonas aeruginosa, classified by the WHO as having the ...

Discovery uncovers clue to disarm gonorrhea superbug

March 30, 2018

Every year, more than 100 million people worldwide develop the sexually transmitted disease gonorrhoea, with health consequences such as infertility, transmission of the disease to newborn babies, and increased risk of HIV ...

Super-resolution microscopy in both space and time

February 27, 2018

Super-resolution microscopy is a technique that can "see" beyond the diffraction of light, providing unprecedented views of cells and their interior structures and organelles. The technique has garnered increasing interest ...

Recommended for you

New tool for female reproductive genetics

May 29, 2018

The fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster is a powerful model organism for studying animal and human development and disease. It is low cost, generates rapidly, and there are many tools to genetically modify its cells. One tool ...

Troika of proteins controls leaf old age onset

May 29, 2018

Researchers at the Center for Plant Aging Research, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), have discovered that a three protein hub – dubbed NAC troika—controls the onset of leaf old age. Their systematic study, ...

Climate change forced zombie ant fungi to adapt

May 29, 2018

Zombie ants clamp on to aerial vegetation and hang for months spewing the spores of their parasitic fungi, but researchers noticed that they do not always clamp on to the same part of the plant. Now the researchers know that ...

Mongooses remember and reward helpful friends

May 28, 2018

Dwarf mongooses remember previous cooperative acts by their groupmates and reward them later, according to new work by University of Bristol researchers, published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.