Video: Why cake donuts and yeast donuts are so different

Donuts are universally beloved. But there's a significant sensory difference between biting into a cake donut and biting into a yeast-raised donut.
The ingredients are almost identical, and in both cases, the dough is deep-fried.
In this video, Reactions takes on the secret chemistry of donuts:
