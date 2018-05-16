Tropical Cyclone 01A forms in northern Indian Ocean

May 17, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Tropical Cyclone 01A quickly formed in the northern Indian Ocean and strengthened into a tropical storm. On May 16, 2018, at 6:05 p.m. EDT (2205 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of the strengthening storm. The infrared image provided cloudtop temperatures would show that a small portion of thunderstorms around the center of circulation were as cold as minus 80 degrees Celsius (yellow). Credit: NASA/NRL

Tropical Cyclone 01A quickly formed in the northern Indian Ocean and strengthened into a tropical storm.

On May 16 at 6:05 p.m. EDT (2205 UTC) the moderate resolution imaging spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of the strengthening storm. The provided cloudtop temperatures would show that a small portion of thunderstorms around the center of circulation were as cold as minus 80 degrees Celsius, indicating very strong storms with a potential for heavy rainfall.

On May 16 at 11 p.m. EDT (May 17 at 0300 UTC) the joint noted that 01A had maximum sustained winds near 46 miles per hour (40 knots). It was located near 13.0 degrees north latitude and 48.6 degrees east longitude. That's approximately 229 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen. 01A was moving west and is expected to turn to the southwest.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects the storm will intensify over the next 24 hours.

Related Stories

NASA finds Tropical Cyclone Fakir weakening

April 25, 2018

Infrared imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed that Tropical Cyclone Fakir was getting weaker as it moved through the Southern Indian Ocean. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued their final bulletin on the system.

NASA sees a re-strengthened Tropical Storm Kai-Tak

December 20, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the South China Sea and infrared imagery showed that Kai-Tak re-strengthened into a tropical storm. Infrared data from Aqua's AIRS instrument revealed very cold cloud top temperatures in ...

