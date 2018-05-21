Programming synthetic molecular codes to turn genes 'on'

May 25, 2018, Kyoto University
Programming synthetic molecular codes to turn genes 'on'
A synthetic molecular code called 'Bi-PIP' has been designed that includes an inhibitor of an epigenetic reader bromodomain and selective DNA-binding pyrrole-imidazole polyamides. The Bi-PIP scripted a biomimetic epigenetic code emulating the natural histone acetylation process over a target nucleosome and switched 'ON' precise genes inside living cells. Credit: SaiPadma Priya

A team of researchers in Japan developed a synthetic molecular code to script gene activation. The process, described in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, could lead to future gene-based therapies for a wide array of diseases.

In particular, the code could help combat epigenetic mutations, which change how express themselves and can play a critical role in neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Ganesh Pandian Namasivayam and Hiroshi Sugiyama of Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences and their colleagues fabricated a molecular code that mimics a key process that turns on genes in the body. The code targets histones, the proteins that are responsible for packaging DNA so that it fits inside a cell's nucleus.

An uncoiled the DNA strand would be about two metres long. To fit inside cells, DNA is tightly wrapped around histones. When histones undergo a chemical process called acetylation, an acetyl group is added to part of their structure. This loosens DNA's attachment to the proteins, which leads to .

Scientists have been researching ways to influence histone acetylation in order to manipulate gene activation, but current methods have their shortfalls. For example, some synthetic molecules are easily degraded by enzymes in the body. Others are inconsistent in their ability to activate genes.

Programming synthetic molecular codes to turn genes 'on'
Schematic image. Credit: Izumi Mindy Takamiya

Junichi Taniguchi, the first author of the study, developed a molecular program that recruits a histone-acetylating enzyme to a specific part of a DNA strand. The program, called Bi-PIP, is formed of two components: a bromodomain inhibitor, which recruits a specific type of histone acetyltransferase enzyme; and a synthetic hairpin-shaped molecule that recognizes a specific DNA sequence.

The code was successful in emulating the natural histone acetylation process and led to the activation of a specific gene associated with central nervous system inside living cells. However, the researchers note that further work is needed to improve Bi-PIP's gene selectivity. This work adds to a library of small molecule genetic regulators that could form the basis for epigenomics and future gene therapies to treat multi-factorial neurodegenerative disorders.

Explore further: Discovery may advance neural stem cell treatments for brain disorders

Related Stories

YEATS protein potential therapeutic target for cancer

October 23, 2014

Federal Express and UPS are no match for the human body when it comes to distribution. There exists in cancer biology an impressive packaging and delivery system that influences whether your body will develop cancer or not.

BigH1—the key histone for male fertility

December 14, 2017

Researchers in the Chromatin Structure and Function Lab at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) have identified the histone BigH1 as a key protein in stem cell differentiation to male sex cells. Histones ...

Recommended for you

Simulations show how beta-amyloid may kill neural cells

May 25, 2018

Beta-amyloid peptides, protein fragments that form naturally in the brain and clump into plaques in Alzheimer's disease patients, are thought to be responsible for neuron death, but it hasn't been clear how the substances ...

The changing shape of DNA

May 24, 2018

The shape of DNA can be changed with a range of triggers including copper and oxygen—according to new research from the University of East Anglia.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.