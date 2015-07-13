Spanish consumer group to sue Facebook over data sharing

May 30, 2018
A Spanish consumer group is suing Facebook over alleged misuse of users' data
A Spanish consumer group is suing Facebook over alleged misuse of users' data

A Spanish consumer group said Wednesday it will sue Facebook over the alleged misuse of the personal data of 26 million users of the social network in Spain.

In a class-action , the group OCU said it will seek "at least" 200 euros ($230) in compensation for each Facebook user.

The claim will represent "all Facebook users in Spain", not just those affected by the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal, in which the British consultancy obtained the data of millions of Facebook users for political purposes.

OCU said it believes "Facebook violated legislation regarding data protection", because it did not tell users how it would use their data, nor ask for their authorisation.

It said it had acted in coordination with other consumer rights groups in Portugal, Belgium and Italy which will file similar lawsuits in their countries.

The lawsuits are the latest faced by Facebook, which counts more than two billion users worldwide, over its handling of sensitive personal data that enable it to micro-target online advertising.

A French internet users group said Monday it had filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook and four other tech firms—Apple, Google, Amazon and LinkedIn—for the alleged misuse of .

Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems has brought several cases against Facebook and other tech firms in several European countries, arguing they were acting illegally by forcing users to accept intrusive terms of service or lose access.

Facebook has admitted that up to 87 million users may have had their data hijacked by Cambridge Analytica, which worked for US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg told a hearing at the European Parliament last week that his firm will make huge investments to protect users. He also said he was "sorry" for the Cambridge Analytica breaches, but also for its failure to crack down on election interference, "fake news" and other data misuses.

Explore further: Facebook won't pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

Related Stories

Facebook suspends Canadian firm amid data mining scandal

April 8, 2018

Facebook says it has suspended a Canadian political consulting firm amid media reports it had ties to Cambridge Analytica, a British data mining company accused of obtaining data from up to 87 million Facebook users to sway ...

Cambridge Analytica suspended head to appear at UK committee

May 17, 2018

British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook users' data in political campaigns said Thursday that the suspended head of the now-defunct consultancy Cambridge Analytica has accepted a summons to appear before a committee.

Recommended for you

Checking the global pulse for electric vehicles

May 29, 2018

A team of academic researchers is seeking clarity on predictive plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) models. An examination of more than three dozen studies is providing some meaningful insights.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.