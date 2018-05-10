SpaceX's upgraded rocket soars with satellite for Bangladesh

May 11, 2018 by Marcia Dunn

SpaceX has launched a satellite for Bangladesh using an upgraded rocket designed for dozens of repeat flights.

This latest version of the Falcon 9 blasted off Friday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It carried up the first satellite belonging to Bangladesh. The is named Bangabandhu-1 after the country's founding father.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk says the improved first-stage boosters can be reused more than 10 times—even 100—and require little or no prep work. His goal is to launch the same booster twice within 24 hours, perhaps next year. That's how the company intends to shave launch costs.

This newest booster landed on an ocean platform following liftoff. It will be dissected before flying again in a few months.

Explore further: SpaceX to launch next-gen reuseable Falcon 9 rocket

Related Stories

SpaceX postpones next-gen rocket launch

May 11, 2018

With less than a minute before launch Thursday, SpaceX aborted the liftoff of its new Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, which the California-based company promises to be more powerful and easier to re-use.

Recommended for you

NICER mission finds an X-ray pulsar in a record-fast orbit

May 11, 2018

Scientists analyzing the first data from the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) mission have found two stars that revolve around each other every 38 minutes—about the time it takes to stream a TV drama. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.