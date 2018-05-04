US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

May 9, 2018 by Susan Montoya Bryan

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

New Mexico's U.S. senators have pushed to keep the work at Los Alamos National Laboratory—the northern New Mexico site where the was developed decades ago.

The other contender is the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

At stake are hundreds of jobs and billions of dollars in federal funding needed to either revamp existing buildings or construct new factories.

The core production mission has been based at Los Alamos for years but not a single has been produced since 2011.

The lab has been dogged by a string of safety lapses and accountability issues.

Explore further: Report: US agency holding nuke bombs grapples with oversight (Update)

Related Stories

US investigates after lab improperly ships nuclear material

June 24, 2017

U.S. regulators said Friday they are launching an investigation into the improper shipment of nuclear material from the laboratory that created the atomic bomb to other federal facilities this week, marking the latest safety ...

New Mexico nuke repository studied for plutonium storage

March 17, 2018

The U.S. Department of Energy has commissioned a national group of scientists to study the viability of diluting surplus weapons-grade plutonium and storing it permanently at the federal government's underground repository ...

Changes ordered at Los Alamos over nuke waste leak

September 26, 2014

(AP)—Federal officials say four Los Alamos National Laboratory workers have been reassigned, and the Department of Energy is pulling nuclear waste cleanup operations from the contractor that runs the lab.

