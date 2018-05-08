Sick pelicans showing up along Southern California coast

May 10, 2018

A wildlife organization says there's been a surge in the number of sick and dying brown pelicans along the Southern California coast in the past week.

International Bird Rescue said Thursday that more than 25 pelicans have been brought to its wildlife center in the San Pedro district of Los Angeles.

The big birds are showing signs of emaciation, hypothermia and anemia. The organization did not cite a cause.

Wildlife center manager Kylie Clatterbuck says it's normal to receive recently fledged baby pelicans this time of year but the current wave includes many second-year .

The organization says there are many cases of pelicans landing on city streets, residential yards and airport runways.

A well-publicized incident occurred last week when two pelicans landed at Pepperdine University's graduation ceremony in Malibu.

