Study shows sea turtle nesting beaches threatened by microplastic pollution

May 1, 2018 by Zachary Boehm, Florida State University
Study shows sea turtle nesting beaches threatened by microplastic pollution
Student researcher Victoria Beckwith surveyed 10 important loggerhead turtle nesting beaches along the Gulf coast. Microplastics were present at each site. Credit: Victoria Beckwith

Plastic is famous for its unyielding durability, making it perfect for consumer products but a unique and persistent menace to the natural environment.

For the loggerhead sea turtles that nest on the once-pristine beaches bounding the Gulf of Mexico, millimeters-thick pieces of broken down plastic—called microplastics—pose a particularly urgent threat.

A new study from Florida State University researchers shows that increasing accumulation along the Gulf's beaches could alter the composition of shoreline sand and jeopardize the turtles' sensitive incubation environments.

Their findings were published in the journal Marine Pollution Bulletin.

"With increasing populations, higher demand for resources and more use of plastic, we're having a lot more plastic and microplastic appearing as marine debris," said the study's coauthor Mariana Fuentes, assistant professor of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science (EOAS). "In these coastal areas, we're seeing significantly more pollution."

For the study, EOAS student researcher Valencia Beckwith surveyed the Northern Gulf of Mexico Loggerhead Recovery Unit's 10 most important loggerhead turtle nesting sites in Florida.

Sand samples collected throughout the region revealed that microplastics were present at every site. More alarming, the highest concentrations of microplastics were found consistently in the dunes, where sea turtles tend to nest.

Study shows sea turtle nesting beaches threatened by microplastic pollution
Loggerhead hatchlings. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Plastic has a tendency to retain large amounts of heat in response to comparably moderate increases in . If enough plastic is present in a sandy environment, the area could experience measurable temperature increases.

This dynamic is of particular concern in sea turtle nests, Fuentes said. For marine turtle eggs, incubation temperature is destiny.

"Sea turtles have temperature dependent sex determination, which means their sex is determined by the sand temperature," Fuentes said. "Changes in incubation temperatures might modify the sex ratios produced on these nesting beaches, but at this stage we don't know how much microplastic is needed to see those changes."

In subsequent research, Beckwith and Fuentes plan to expand upon these findings and investigate the specific ways that microplastic might alter the temperature profile of the sediment on important nesting beaches.

"The first step was to see whether sea are exposed to microplastics," she said. "Next we'll explore its potential impacts."

Earth's oceans have long been blighted by pollution, and vulnerable species like have borne the brunt of decades of irresponsible waste. But Fuentes remains optimistic about the future. She said that shifting attitudes could translate into positive changes in policy and behavior.

"There is a lot of hope," Fuentes said. "We're beginning to see more and more initiatives providing incentives to discourage the use of plastics. I see my students making those changes every day. It's up to everyone."

Explore further: Bachelor's paradise: Researcher finds female turtles outnumbering males

More information: Valencia K. Beckwith et al, Microplastic at nesting grounds used by the northern Gulf of Mexico loggerhead recovery unit, Marine Pollution Bulletin (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2018.04.001

Related Stories

Warming temperatures threaten sea turtles

June 21, 2017

The study by Dr Jacques-Olivier Laloë of the University's College of Science and published in the Global Change Biology journal, argues that warmer temperatures associated with climate change could lead to higher numbers ...

Plastic between your toes

October 17, 2017

Plastic is everywhere. This is in short the key outcome of a study by bachelor's student Froukje Lots and her supervisor Thijs Bosker. They found that every kilogram of sand on European beaches contained on average 250 fragments ...

Recommended for you

Study: Invasive fist-sized treefrogs in New Orleans

May 1, 2018

Invasive, noxious Cuban treefrogs that eat smaller frogs and grow as big as a human fist have established a population in New Orleans, and officials say they could soon pose a threat to native frogs across the Mississippi ...

Virus inhibits immune response of caterpillars and plants

May 1, 2018

It is well known that certain wasps suppress the immune systems of their caterpillar hosts so they can successfully raise their young within those hosts. Now researchers at Penn State show that, in addition to suppressing ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.