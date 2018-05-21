OLEDs become brighter and more durable

May 25, 2018, Autonomous University of Barcelona
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
Graphic about improving OLEDS on the nanoscale. Credit: Joan Rafols Ribé (UAB) and Paul Anton Will (TU Dresden)

Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) have matured enough to allow for first commercial products in form of small and large displays. In order to compete in further markets and even open new possibilities (automotive lighting, head-mounted-displays, micro displays, etc.), OLEDs require further improvements in device lifetime while operating at their best possible efficiency. Currently, intrinsic performance progress is solely driven by material development.

Now researchers from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and Technische Universität Dresden demonstrate the possibility of using ultrastable film formation to improve the performance of state-of-the-art OLEDs. In their joint paper published in Science Advances with the title 'High-performance comprising ultrastable glass layers', the researchers show in a detailed study significant increases of efficiency and operational stability (> 15% for both parameters and all cases, significantly higher for individual samples) are achieved for four different phosphorescent emitters. To achieve these results, the emission layers of the respective OLEDs were grown as ultrastable glasses—a growth condition that allows for thermodynamically most stable amorphous solids.

This finding is significant, because it is an optimization which does neither involve a change of materials used nor changes to the device architecture. Both are the typical levers for improvements in the field of OLEDs. This concept can universally be explored in every given specific OLED stack, which will be equally appreciated by leading industry. This in particular includes thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) OLEDs, which see a tremendous research and development interest at the moment. Furthermore, the improvements that, as shown by the researchers, can be tracked back to differences on the exciton dynamics on the nanoscale suggest that also other fundamental properties of organic semiconductors (e.g. transport, charge separation, energy transfer) can be equally affected.

Explore further: Fiber OLEDs thinner than a hair

More information: J. Ràfols-Ribé, P.-A. Will, C. Hänisch, M. González-Silveira, S. Lenk, J. Rodríguez-Viejo, S. Reineke, High-performance organic light-emitting diodes comprising ultrastable glass layers. Sci. Adv. 4, eaar8332 (2018). advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/5/eaar8332

Related Stories

Fiber OLEDs thinner than a hair

January 10, 2018

Professor Kyung Cheol Choi from the School of Electrical Engineering and his team have fabricated highly efficient organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) on an ultra-thin fiber. The team expects the technology, which produces ...

Highly efficient organic light-emitting diodes

August 9, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) are seen as a promising replacement for the liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) used in many flat-screen televisions because they are cheaper to mass-produce. Zhikuan Chen ...

Researchers develop highly flexible, wearable display

August 25, 2017

How do you feel when technology you saw in a movie is made into reality? Collaboration between the electrical engineering and the textile industries has made video screens and displays on clothing a reality.

Harnessing hopping hydrogens for high-efficiency OLEDs

July 10, 2017

Renewed investigation of a molecule that was originally synthesized with the goal of creating a unique light-absorbing pigment has led to the establishment of a novel design strategy for efficient light-emitting molecules ...

Recommended for you

Why bioelectrodes for energy conversion are not stable

May 25, 2018

Researchers at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum have discovered why bioelectrodes containing the photosynthesis protein complex photosystem I are not stable in the long term. Such electrodes could be useful for converting light ...

Simulations show how beta-amyloid may kill neural cells

May 25, 2018

Beta-amyloid peptides, protein fragments that form naturally in the brain and clump into plaques in Alzheimer's disease patients, are thought to be responsible for neuron death, but it hasn't been clear how the substances ...

The changing shape of DNA

May 24, 2018

The shape of DNA can be changed with a range of triggers including copper and oxygen—according to new research from the University of East Anglia.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.