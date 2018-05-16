Ohio capital launches unique "Smart City" operating system

May 17, 2018 by Julie Carr Smyth

Ohio's capital city has unveiled the first version of its pioneering transportation operating system.

Columbus beat out six other cities in 2016 to win the U.S. Department of Transportation's Smart City Challenge. It received a $40 million federal grant and $10 million from Vulcan Inc. to implement data-driven ideas that make transportation safer, easier and more reliable.

Smart Columbus said Thursday that the first-of-its-kind operating platform will pave the way for the public and private sectors to integrate such as , connected vehicles and into the city's transportation network.

Mayor Andrew Ginther says it should allow Columbus to improve city services and residents' quality of life.

The other cities that applied were San Francisco; Pittsburgh; Denver; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Explore further: DOT challenges cities to envision future transportation

Related Stories

Missouri proposes innovation corridor for Amazon's 2nd home

October 19, 2017

Missouri officials were submitting a bid Thursday for Amazon's second headquarters that would involve an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis rather than a single location in one of the state's major metropolitan ...

Recommended for you

HSBC, ING banks announce blockchain first

May 14, 2018

Banking giants HSBC and ING on Monday said they had carried out a landmark blockchain transaction aimed at speeding up payment processes and making them more secure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.