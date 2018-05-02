Natural gas prices, not 'war on coal,' were key to coal power decline: study

May 3, 2018 by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University
Natural gas prices, not ‘war on coal,’ were key to coal power decline
Credit: Ian Muttoo. Shared under a Creative Commons license

New research from North Carolina State University and the University of Colorado Boulder finds that steep declines in the use of coal for power generation over the past decade were caused largely by less expensive natural gas and the availability of wind energy – not by environmental regulations.

"From 2008 to 2013, coal dropped from about 50 percent of U.S. to around 30 percent," says Harrison Fell, an associate professor of resource economics at NC State and co-lead author of a paper on the work.

"Coal boosters blamed stiffer regulations, calling it a 'war on coal.' But that same time period saw a steep drop in the cost of natural gas and an increase in wind . We wanted to know how big a role each of these factors played in driving down the demand for coal."

To answer this question, the researchers looked at how much of their daily power generation were using in four power transmission regions from the beginning of 2008 to the end of 2013. The four power regions – the Electric Reliability Corporation of Texas (ERCOT), the Southwest Power Pool, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator and PJM Interconnection (PJM) – spread across more than 20 states.

Consistent with national declines, coal plants in all four regions used much less of their power capacity in 2013 than in 2008. Similarly, the price of natural gas dropped in all four regions, and the amount of available increased.

The researchers then created a model that accounted for an array of variables, such as daily power demand, and ran it to see how power use would have changed in 2008 if gas had been available at 2013 prices and wind power had been available at 2013 levels.

"This work uses the observed data – capacity factors, fuel prices, power demand and so on – to make predictions about how capacity factors are affected by different variables," Fell says. "In short, we can get a good idea of what influences the extent to which we use coal power generation."

And what the researchers found was that, if in 2008 had been available at 2013 prices and wind power had been available at 2013 levels, coal power use would have dropped significantly compared to what was observed in 2008. In fact, these predicted "counterfactual" 2008 capacity usages were similar to observed 2013 capacity usages. This suggests the so-called "war on coal" regulations were not the driver of the coal generation decline over this period.

"If the 'war on coal' was what drove down power generation, our econometric models would not have predicted a drop in coal use caused by changes in gas and ," Fell says. "But they did. It looks like the changes in production were actually driven largely by capitalism."

The paper, "The Fall of Coal: Joint Impacts of Fuel Prices and Renewables on Generation and Emissions," is published online in the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy.

More information: Harrison Fell et al. The Fall of Coal: Joint Impacts of Fuel Prices and Renewables on Generation and Emissions, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy (2018). DOI: 10.1257/pol.20150321

barakn
not rated yet 2 hours ago
It bears repeating:
It looks like the changes in coal power production were actually driven largely by capitalism.
WillieWard
5 / 5 (1) 55 minutes ago
"...largely by less expensive natural gas and the availability of wind energy..."
"...steep drop in the cost of natural gas and an increase in wind generation..."
"...the price of natural gas dropped in all four regions, and the amount of available wind power increased..."
Natural gas(methane/fracking) can power whole states without wind/solar, but wind/solar cannot power even a small city without gas.
Conclusion: wind/solar are just to provide "greenwashing" for natural gas in order to displace coal, and carbon-free nuclear energy which is a crime in the face of Climate Change.

"If Solar And Wind Are So Cheap, Why Are They Making Electricity So Expensive?" - Apr 2018
https://www.forbe...pensive/
https://www.forbe...reasons/
mackita
not rated yet 45 minutes ago
If Solar And Wind Are So Cheap, Why Are They Making Electricity So Expensive
I'm explaining it here again and again. It's sorta embarrassing when guy from former socialistic country teaches western people born in capitalism how to think economically, but this is the situation which they're living in by now. BTW the way in which USA handled their Medicare reform wasn't any better: instead of making health care more accessible this reform has made it even more expensive than before. They're as naive in their introduction of socialism as we were naive in our re-introduction of capitalism.
mackita
not rated yet 38 minutes ago
Has economics failed? It hasn't just failed - it became corrupted in similar way, like the science, politics or health care. In this context the reading of articles The era of expert failure by Arnold Kling, Why experts are usually wrong by David H. Freeman and Why the experts missed the crash by Phill Tetlock may be useful.
mackita
not rated yet 31 minutes ago
According the simple and straightforward economy of Gaël Giraud (who dissents from widespread proponents of various governmental subsidizes from good reason) the price of goods or technology just expresses the amount of physical energy exerted into it. According to this paradigm it doesn't matter how smart you are and how clever and "clean" your energy technology looks like: until it's more expensive than fossil fuel energy, then it also consumes more energy on background and it must be subsidized by economy based on cheaper technology (guess which one it is) - which also means, it increases the consumption of fossil fuels on background. In similar way, it doesn't matter how advanced your electric car is: once its ownership and operation consumes more money that gasoline car, then it's electric car which wastes the natural resources and fossil fuels - not classical one. And so on..

