Long-term study reveals one invasive insect can change a forest bird community

May 23, 2018, American Ornithological Society
Long-term study reveals one invasive insect can change a forest bird community
Acadian Flycatcher in a hemlock forest. Credit: D Williams

Eastern hemlock forests have been declining due to a non-native insect pest, the hemlock woolly adelgid. A new study from The Condor: Ornithological Applications presents some of the best long-term data showing how the decline of a single tree species (eastern hemlock) leads to the disappearance of birds specialized to those trees. The data also indicate birds associated with non-hemlock habitat features (deciduous forest, woodland edge, and shrubs) are spreading into former hemlock forests. A single insect species has led to a less diverse bird community across this landscape.

Pennsylvania State University's Matthew Toenies and colleagues analyzed a long-term response to the decline of eastern using vegetation and bird abundance surveys. The researchers took advantage of surveys they had conducted in 2000 before adelgids had caused hemlock decline and compared those data to new data from the same forests in 2015-16, after decline. They then analyzed how both individual bird species and groups of species responded to this habitat change.

The data showed that as hemlocks became less abundant in the , the bird species most associated with these trees also disappeared. As the hemlock-specific left, birds that are normally found in more general hardwood forests replaced them. Thus, biodiversity was reduced with the decline of hemlocks as well and the composition of the landscape became more similar over a larger area.

"Invasive , climate change, and land-use change are all similar in that they make our world a less diverse place, and this study helps greatly in understanding how the loss of the eastern hemlock plays its own role in the degradation of biodiversity," adds University of Connecticut Professor Morgan Tingley, a community ecologist who was not involved in this research.

Lead author Matthew Toenies says, "To sum up, to people who are saddened by the loss of hemlocks and the birds that rely on them, I would say one thing: We cannot turn back the clock—we cannot un-introduce the ; but we absolutely possess the power to prevent this story from repeating itself."

Explore further: New research lends insight into the spread of invasive species

More information: Shifts in vegetation and avian community structure following the decline of a foundational forest species, the eastern hemlock, The Condor: Ornithological Applications, www.bioone.org/doi/full/10.1650/CONDOR-17-204.1

Related Stories

Hemlocks still abundant despite adelgid infestations

September 26, 2011

A recent analysis of two decades of USDA Forest Service Forest Inventory and Analysis (FIA) data shows the live volume of hemlocks in the eastern United States still increasing despite spreading infestations of hemlock woolly ...

Team predicts increasing decline of hemlock as winters warm

March 30, 2017

Land managers in New England and eastern New York state have a new tool to help identify eastern hemlock stands at greatest risk for rapid growth decline by evaluating stresses on the trees, including response to the hemlock ...

Loss of eastern hemlock will affect forest water use

May 9, 2013

The loss of eastern hemlock from forests in the Southern Appalachian region of the United States could permanently change the area's hydrologic cycle, reports a new study by U.S. Forest Service scientists at the Coweeta Hydrologic ...

Recommended for you

Study bolsters bats' reputation as mosquito devourers

May 23, 2018

It's a common assumption: Bats are important because they feast upon those pervasive warm-weather pests known as mosquitoes. You want to see bats flying above, cleaning up the night sky and ridding you of itchy bites and ...

Why birds don't have teeth

May 23, 2018

Why did birds lose their teeth? Was it so they would be lighter in the air? Or are pointy beaks better for worm-eating than the jagged jaws of dinosaur ancestors?

'Virtual safe space' to help bumblebees

May 22, 2018

The many threats facing bumblebees can be tested using a "virtual safe space" created by scientists at the University of Exeter. Bumble-BEEHAVE provides a computer simulation of how colonies will develop and react to multiple ...

Fluid dynamics may play key role in evolution of cooperation

May 22, 2018

Believe it or not—it's in our nature to cooperate with one another, even when cheating may be more profitable. Social cooperation is common in every scale of life, from the simplest bacterial films and multicellular tissues ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.