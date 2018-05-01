Line-1 modes of nuclear entrance and retrotransposition

May 4, 2018, SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening)
Line-1 modes of nuclear entrance and retrotransposition
Authors Jef D. Boeke and Paolo Mita. Credit: Jef D. Boeke and Paolo Mita

In a new SLAS Discovery auto-commentary, two authors of an article recently published in eLife ("LINE-1 Protein Localization and Functional Dynamics During the Cell Cycle") explain their general views on their novel discoveries and discuss ideas on the relevant new questions generated by their data.

Authors Authors Paolo Mita and Jef D. Boeke employ genetic, biochemistry and imaging techniques to identify, characterize and ultimately employ the biological properties and the interactions of LINE-1 retrotransposons with . They added new pieces to the LINE-1 life-cycle puzzle, demonstrating the importance of the in L1 cellular localization, activity, and surprisingly, revealing that the DNA replication complex is a possible new important regulator of LINE-1 activity.

Retrotransposons are retrovirus-like genetic units that are able to expand their copy number within the host genome. LINE-1 is a very relevant member of this class of transposable elements by reason of its activity in . Retrotransposons play a pivotal role in the evolution of the genomes of virtually all organisms, including humans, rewiring the regulatory regions of genomes and providing reinvented genetic material for the evolution of new traits.

More recently, LINE-1 retrotransposons, previously thought to be expressed exclusively in specific stages of germline and embryonic development, are being shown to have unexpected roles in processes such as aging, brain activity, cancer immunology and cancer development. Despite this growing awareness of the relevance of LINE-1 retrotransposons, the basic mechanisms of how LINE-1 lives and proliferates in human are still debated.

More information: Paolo Mita et al, Cycling to Maintain and Improve Fitness: Line-1 Modes of Nuclear Entrance and Retrotransposition, SLAS DISCOVERY: Advancing Life Sciences R&D (2018). DOI: 10.1177/2472555218767842

Related Stories

How male germ cells avoid genome instability

March 28, 2018

A group of researchers at Osaka University reported the function of GTSF1 in male germ cells. The study, which can be read in EMBO Reports, shows that GTSF1 is an essential factor for secondary piRNA biogenesis by regulating ...

Jumping DNA in the brain may be a cause of schizophrenia

January 2, 2014

Stretches of DNA called retrotransposons, often dubbed "junk DNA", might play an important role in schizophrenia. In a study published today in the journal Neuron, a Japanese team revealed that LINE-1 retrotransposons are ...

'Sleeping dogs' threaten the genome as we age

December 5, 2014

The genomes of many organisms, humans included, are littered with repetitive sequences of DNA called retrotransposons. In a new "Perspective" in the journal Science, four biologists write that while most retrotransposons ...

'Copy-and-paste DNA' more common than previously thought

June 28, 2010

Researchers at the University of Leicester have demonstrated that movable sequences of DNA, which give rise to genetic variability and sometimes cause specific diseases, are far more common than previously thought.

Recommended for you

Molecular movies of RNA guide drug discovery

May 4, 2018

Thumb through any old science textbook, and you'll likely find RNA described as little more than a means to an end, a kind of molecular scratch paper used to construct the proteins encoded in DNA.

Microbes with a reserve pack of sulfur

May 4, 2018

SUP05 bacteria are often found in places where there is really no basis for life for them. Researchers in Bremen have now discovered that they are even quite active there – possibly with consequences for the global nitrogen ...

Plants get a brace to precisely shed flowers and leaves

May 4, 2018

In the spring, pink cherry blossom petals are borne by the wind. Each of the falling petals leaves behind a little open cut on the plant, which might be prone to infection. The same happens when plants shed leaves, fruits ...

A new model for communication in plant cells

May 3, 2018

Plant cells share a strange and surprising kinship with animal neurons: many plant cells have proteins that closely resemble glutamate receptors, which help to relay nerve signals from one neuron to another. While plants ...

