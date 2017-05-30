Levitation yields better neutron-lifetime measurement

May 10, 2018, Los Alamos National Laboratory
Levitation yields better neutron-lifetime measurement
Trapping ultracold neutrons and measuring their lifespans has been a successful project at the Los Alamos National Laboratory accelerator center, LANSCE. Here, part of the magnet array is shown, with the vacuum vessel end cap removed for magnetic field mapping, performed by Tennessee Technological University physics student Keegan Hoffman. Image credit, Los Alamos National Laboratory. Credit: LANL

Being repulsive can have its advantages. In the case of an experiment at Los Alamos National Laboratory's linear accelerator, a repulsive magnetic field and a clever detector system are allowing ultracold neutrons to be levitated so their actual lifetimes can be more accurately measured. For the first time, the measurements are considered accurate enough that potential corrections are not larger than the uncertainties.

"Neutrons, when safely at home inside an atom, are not at risk for blinking out of existence. But on their own, their is about 15 minutes," said Los Alamos physicist Steven Clayton, one of the authors of a new paper out today in the journal Science. "This matters in the larger science context because the average depends on fundamental parameters in the Standard Model of particle physics."

A number of methods of containing the particles and measuring their lifespan have been tried over many years—oiled copper bottles, beams of neutrons surrounded by , all sorts of clever ways of determining exactly how long before the neutron decays into a proton. But there were always gaps in the timing from each method, which gave scientists doubts about both the Standard Model physics at playand the variations shown in the measurement methods. Now, by levitating polarized, above the surface of an asymmetric storage trap, they have been able to prevent the trapped neutrons from interacting with the trap walls, measure the neutrons with increased accuracy, and determine their lifespan without needing such large room for error.

Using an 800 MeV proton beam at the Los Alamos Neutron Science Center (LANSCE) to liberate the bound neutrons and then injecting them into a magnetic trap (closed with fields on the bottom and sides and by gravity on the top,) the team was able to capture a population of neutrons and hold them in place for up to an hour, until a detector was lowered into place. Neutrons whose kinetic energy was too great for the experiment were diverted out of the trap, and the neutrons that had not yet decayed struck the detector paddle's boron layer, where they were reabsorbed into matter and thus detected. Comparing the number of survivors after different storage times yielded the average lifetime.

Explore further: Neutron lifetime measurements take new shape for in situ detection

More information: R. W. Pattie et al. Measurement of the neutron lifetime using a magneto-gravitational trap and in situ detection, Science (2018). DOI: 10.1126/science.aan8895

Related Stories

New record at ultracold neutron source in Mainz

January 15, 2018

Some 10 years ago, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) entered a new field of research by starting to generate ultracold neutrons (UCN) for use in fundamental research in physics. The participating physicists and chemists ...

Toward new precision in measuring the neutron lifetime

February 5, 2014

(Phys.org) —A team of PML scientists, with collaborators elsewhere, has achieved a five-fold reduction in the dominant uncertainty in an experiment that measured the mean lifetime of the free neutron (exceptionally long ...

New method extracts neutrons from superfluid helium

September 21, 2007

“There are many applications for ultracold neutrons in fundamental physics,” Oliver Zimmer tells PhysOrg.com. “And we will find even more applications with a stronger source of ultracold neutrons.” Zimmer, a scientist ...

Recommended for you

Levitation yields better neutron-lifetime measurement

May 10, 2018

Being repulsive can have its advantages. In the case of an experiment at Los Alamos National Laboratory's linear accelerator, a repulsive magnetic field and a clever detector system are allowing ultracold neutrons to be levitated ...

Cloaking devices—it's not just 'Star Trek' anymore

May 10, 2018

Cloaking devices play a pivotal role in many sci-fi television programs. Scientists are now working to take this technology from the dramatic realm of science fiction and make it real. Amanda D. Hanford, at Pennsylvania State ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.