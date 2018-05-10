Indonesia's most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky

May 11, 2018
Indonesia's most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky
Mount Merapi spews volcanic materials from its crater as seen from Klaten, Central Java, Indonesia, Friday, May 11, 2018. Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, has erupted, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 5,500 meters (18,045 feet) into the sky. (AP Photo/Muhammad Amin)

Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted early Friday, spewing sand and pyroclastic material and sending an ash column as high as 5,500 meters (18,045 feet) into the sky.

The sudden eruption was accompanied by a rumbling sound with medium to strong pressure, Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

People living within 5 kilometers (3.11 miles) of the crater evacuated to barracks set up for the displaced or left for other safe places.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Nugroho said Adi Sucipto airport in Yogyakarta was closed for about one hour due to the spread of . It has reopened.

The eruption, however, did not raise the alert status of Merapi, which is at a normal level with no eruption expected in the foreseeable future.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain between Yogyakarta and Central Java provinces is the most active of 500 Indonesian volcanoes. Its last in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, is prone to earthquakes and because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines.

Indonesia's most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky
Villagers walk as Mount Merapi is seen in the background in Pemalang, Central Java, Indonesia, Friday, May 11, 2018. The country's most active volcano has erupted, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 5,500 meters (18,045 feet) into the sky. (AP Photo/Agung Nugroho)

Explore further: Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes towering ash column

Related Stories

Indonesia volcano erupts, injuring 4; 1 missing

December 19, 2014

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted Friday, spewing towering clouds of hot ash into the air and leaving four hikers injured and one missing when they scrambled to safety, an official said.

Indonesia raises Bali volcano alert to highest level

September 22, 2017

Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level for the Mount Agung volcano on the tourist island of Bali to the highest level, and some 10,000 villagers have left their homes around the mountain, officials said Friday.

Recommended for you

Record-breaking ocean heat fueled Hurricane Harvey

May 10, 2018

In the weeks before Hurricane Harvey tore across the Gulf of Mexico and plowed into the Texas coast in August 2017, the Gulf's waters were warmer than any time on record, according to a new analysis led by the National Center ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.