Image: Our sputtering sun

Credit: NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory An active region rotated into view and sputtered with numerous small flares and towering magnetic field lines that stretched out many times the diameter of Earth (May 23-25, 2018).

Active regions are areas of intense magnetic energy.

The field lines are illuminated by charged particles spiraling along them and easiest to discern when viewed in profile.

The colorized images were taken in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.

