Image: InSight in sight

May 10, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: InSight in sight
Credit: David Nicolson

On 5 May 2018, ESA's 35 m-diameter deep-space radio dish at New Norcia, Western Australia, monitored NASA's InSight spacecraft providing critical tracking support during launch and early operations on its journey to Mars.

ESA's New Norcia maintained contact with InSight and its two MarCOs CubeSats as backup to NASA's own Deep Space Network ground station at Canberra, on the easterly side of the continent.

"NASA requested our because, at this time of year, the southern hemisphere has very good visibility of the trajectory to Mars," explained Daniel Firre, the Agency's ESA-NASA cross-support service manager.

"This meant our Australia station was ideally located to provide back-up support to their DSN station at Canberra."

New Norcia will also be involved in monitoring Insight's Mars touchdown on 26 November.

ESA's deep-space station at Malargüe, Argentina, also in the southern hemisphere, worked in coordination with New Norcia to provide additional tracking coverage on launch day.

Since inauguration in March 2003, New Norcia station has been used for communications with Mars Express, Rosetta, Venus Express and Gaia, among other ESA and partner agency missions.

Explore further: Image: ESA's deep-space tracking station at New Norcia, Australia

Related Stories

Image: New Norcia deep-space ground tracking station

March 18, 2015

Twelve years ago this month, in March 2003, ESA inaugurated a new deep-space ground tracking station 8 km south of the town of New Norcia, which is about 150 km north of Perth, in Western Australia.

Going green to the Red Planet

November 29, 2017

ESA's ground station in Western Australia routinely communicates with spacecraft at far-away places like Mars. Now, it's using sunlight to generate electricity, significantly reducing energy costs.

IMAGE: The longest call

August 19, 2016

On 10 August 2016, ESA's tracking station at New Norcia, Western Australia, hosting a 35 m-diameter, 630-tonne deep-space antenna, received signals transmitted by NASA's Cassini orbiter at Saturn, through 1.44 billion km ...

Most distant catch for ESA station

August 19, 2016

An ESA tracking station has acquired signals from the international Cassini spacecraft orbiting Saturn, across more than 1.4 billion km of space.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.