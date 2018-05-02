Harvard forum examining safety of self-driving vehicles

May 4, 2018

A Harvard University forum is examining how a recent death linked to self-driving technology is causing concern about safety.

Friday's panel discussion at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health is exploring whether the field is advancing too quickly.

Some experts are pointing to the March death of a pedestrian struck by a self-driving Uber vehicle in Tempe, Arizona, as cause for serious safety concern. It was the first death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle.

Current federal regulations have few requirements specifically for self-driving vehicles, leaving it for states to handle.

Participants will include Deborah Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council, and John Leonard, of research at the Toyota Research Institute. Toyota has been working with Uber on driverless systems.

Explore further: Toyota suspends self-driving car tests after Uber death

Related Stories

Crash marks first death involving fully autonomous vehicle

March 20, 2018

A fatal pedestrian crash involving a self-driving Uber SUV in a Phoenix suburb could have far-reaching consequences for the new technology as automakers and other companies race to be the first with cars that operate on their ...

Recommended for you

Zuckerberg unveils plans for Facebook dating service

May 1, 2018

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday the world's largest social network will soon include a new dating feature—while vowing to make privacy protection its top priority in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica ...

T-Mobile, Sprint to merge: CEOs

April 29, 2018

US wireless operators Sprint and T-Mobile will form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network, the heads of both firms said Sunday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.