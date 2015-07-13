Google suspends all ads related to Irish abortion referendum

May 9, 2018

Google says it is suspending all advertising connected to Ireland's abortion referendum as part of moves to protect "election integrity."

The says that from Thursday it will no longer display ads related to the May 25 vote on whether to repeal Ireland's constitutional ban on abortion.

Google says the move is part of its global efforts to protect election integrity. It applies to ads on Google and on YouTube, which it owns.

Google's statement Wednesday follows a decision by Facebook to ban foreign advertisements for the referendum, amid concerns about North American groups' influence.

The role of online ads in elections is under scrutiny after revelations that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvested Facebook users' data to micro-target political ads to select groups during the 2016 U.S. presidential race.

Explore further: Facebook bans foreign ads targeting Irish abortion referendum

Related Stories

Facebook suspends Canadian firm amid data mining scandal

April 8, 2018

Facebook says it has suspended a Canadian political consulting firm amid media reports it had ties to Cambridge Analytica, a British data mining company accused of obtaining data from up to 87 million Facebook users to sway ...

EU tells tech giants to tackle fake news by end-year

April 26, 2018

The EU warned US tech giants Thursday to crack down on the spread of "fake news" by the end of the year or face regulation in the wake of a scandal involving the illegal harvesting of Facebook users' data.

UK watchdog evaluates evidence from Cambridge Analytica

March 25, 2018

Britain's information regulator said Saturday it was assessing evidence gathered from a raid on the office of data mining firm Cambridge Analytica, part of an investigation into alleged misuse of personal information by political ...

Recommended for you

Uber shows off its vision for future 'flying taxi'

May 8, 2018

It's not a bird, nor a plane. But Uber's new prototype vehicle unveiled Tuesday shows off its vision of the future of transportation—a "flying taxi" that aims to alleviate urban congestion.

Deep learning comes full circle

May 7, 2018

For years, the people developing artificial intelligence drew inspiration from what was known about the human brain, and it has enjoyed a lot of success as a result. Now, AI is starting to return the favor.

Novel simulation technique models material-aging process

May 4, 2018

The nation's aging infrastructure requires massive investment. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates the U.S. needs to spend some $4.5 trillion by 2025 to fix the country's roads, bridges, dams and other infrastructure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.