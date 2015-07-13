Egypt's top court orders temporary suspension of YouTube

May 26, 2018

An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension for one month of video-sharing website, YouTube, and others sharing a video found to be insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.

The Supreme Administrative Court's ruling on Saturday dismisses appeals against a similar 2013 ruling, including one by the National Telecommunication Regulatory Authority which said the ruling's application is not feasible.

Saturday's verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

In 2012, the 14-minute trailer titled "The Innocence of Muslims," which appeared on YouTube, triggered protests across the Muslim world, including in Egypt.

The video can still be found on YouTube with a disclaimer saying it has been found "inappropriate or offensive to some audiences."

It remains unclear whether the ruling will be enforced. YouTube has remained accessible as of yet.

Related Stories

Egypt court orders YouTube blocked for a month

February 9, 2013

A Cairo court on Saturday ordered the government to block access to the video-sharing website YouTube for 30 days for carrying an anti-Islam film that caused deadly riots across the world.

Bangladesh blocks YouTube over anti-Islam video

September 18, 2012

Bangladesh has blocked YouTube after the video-sharing website failed to take down an anti-Islam film that has sparked furious protests across the Muslim world, government officials said Tuesday.

