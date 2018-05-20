Carnivore snacks debunk theory of turtles' strict herbivore diet

May 23, 2018 by Owen Coffee, University of Queensland
Credit: University of Queensland

A study has revealed the diet of green turtles is more complex than previously thought, providing insights which could influence conservation and management strategies.

University of Queensland PhD student Owen Coffee said mature green turtles continued to snack on jellyfish and small invertebrates, and did not switch solely to a .

"It was thought they went from being carnivores after their juvenile development period in the south Pacific open ocean," Mr Coffee said.

"This study has revealed their longer-term diets reflect the availability of food.

"A large proportion of the turtles sampled had supplemented plant material with animal material, likely jellyfish and ctenophores, when they were available."

Mr Coffee said green turtles spent between six and 10 years at sea before arriving at near-shore foraging regions.

"They remain at these sites for the rest of their lives, leaving only intermittently to mate once they reach sexual maturity." 

The study, coinciding with World Turtle Day (23 May), examined diets of foraging at three sites at Port Curtis in Central Queensland.

The sites included discrete 'home' areas in reef habitats and sandy seagrass meadows.

The researchers studied the gullet contents of the animals before safely releasing them.

Turtles were recorded eating 30 different food items, categorised as mangrove, seagrass, red algae, brown algae, , animal material or other items incidentally ingested.

Related Stories

Marine Protected Areas are keeping turtles safe

March 18, 2012

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are providing sea turtles with an ideal habitat for foraging and may be keeping them safe from the threats of fishing. A study by an international team of scientists led by the University of ...

Turtles watch for, snack on gelatinous prey while swimming

June 12, 2013

Loggerhead turtles use visual cues to find gelatinous prey to snack on as they swim in open waters, according to research published June 12 in the open access journal PLOS ONE by Tomoko Narazaki and colleagues from the University ...

