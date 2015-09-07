$10 billion campaign launched to educate every child by 2030

A campaign to raise $10 billion to ensure that every child gets a secondary school education by 2030 has received support from the U.N. chief, global and regional banks, and 11.5 million young people who are calling for the biggest education investment in history.

Youth activists delivered a petition to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday with 1.5 million signatures from Pakistan and Bangladesh, adding to the 10 million signatures already collected from around the world.

It calls on world leaders to launch a new International Finance Facility for Education that can provide an additional $10 billion to help send millions of marginalized boys and girls to school.

U.N. Special Envoy for Education Gordon Brown said over 260 million children are not attending school today and "a super-human effort" is needed.

