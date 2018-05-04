Big investor offers about $6.5 billion for athenahealth

May 7, 2018 by The Associated Press
Big investor offers about $6.5 billion for athenahealth
In this May 12, 2014, file photo, Paul Singer, founder and CEO of hedge fund Elliott Management Corporation, speaks at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research Alexander Hamilton Award Dinner in New York. Prominent athenahealth investor Elliott Management Corp. is offering about $6.5 billion to take the medical billing software maker private after saying it has grown frustrated with the company's performance. Shares of athenahealth soared early Monday, May 7, 2018, after the shareholder outlined its proposal. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Prominent athenahealth investor Elliott Management Corp. is offering about $6.5 billion to take the medical billing software maker private after saying it has grown frustrated with the company's performance.

Shares of athenahealth soared Monday after the shareholder outlined its unsolicited bid.

The investor says it owns about a 9 percent stake in athenahealth, and the company has not made the changes it needs to grow and create value as a public company.

Elliott Management said in a letter to athenahealth's board that the company "despite all of its promise, has not worked for many years ... and will not work in the future." The letter, signed by Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager Jesse Cohn, adds that athenahealth has not made changes that would enable it to create "the kind of value its shareholders deserve."

Cohn wrote that Elliott Management had approached athenahealth about a deal last November involving the hedge fund and other parties it did not name, but athenahealth "refused to engage."

Athenahealth said its board plans to carefully review the proposal. The Watertown, Massachusetts, company makes medical record, revenue cycle and care coordination products and delivers most of its offerings through cloud-based software.

Elliott Management plans to take over athenahealth for $160 per share in cash. That's a 27 percent premium to the stock's Friday closing price of $126.08.

"We believe we may also be able to substantially improve the proposed price with additional, private diligence," said Elliott, founded by billionaire investor Paul Singer.

Shares of athenahealth Inc. jumped 20 percent to $151.62 in Monday morning trading. The stock had slid about 5 percent so far this year as of Friday's close.

