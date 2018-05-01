Third of Australia's threatened species not being monitored

May 4, 2018
A yakka skink is pictured in the Australian bush. The first national assessment on the monitoring of threatened birds, mammals,
A yakka skink is pictured in the Australian bush. The first national assessment on the monitoring of threatened birds, mammals, frogs, freshwater fish, reptiles and ecological communities found 217 species were not being watched

A third of Australia's threatened species are not being tracked, scientists said Friday, warning they could easily slide into extinction without anyone noticing.

The first national assessment on the of threatened birds, mammals, frogs, freshwater fish, reptiles and ecological communities found 217 species were not being watched.

Plants and insects were not included.

The government-funded Threatened Species Recovery Hub said the results were poor for most groups, although keeping tabs on birds was better due to a large and enthusiastic volunteer base.

In contrast, half of all threatened fish receive no monitoring and tracking reptiles was little better.

"Overall, over a third of Australia's threatened animals received no monitoring at all, and where monitoring does exist, it is often inadequate," said project leader Sarah Legge.

"This puts these species at risk. By the time we realise we have a problem it may be too late to act. Many people do not appreciate how vital monitoring is for all aspects of managing threatened biodiversity."

She said that without adequate monitoring, researchers had no idea if populations were going up or down, what was driving changes, or whether conservation efforts needed to be adapted.

A southern corroboree frog is seen in the Australian bush. Half of all threatened fish receive no monitoring and tracking reptil
A southern corroboree frog is seen in the Australian bush. Half of all threatened fish receive no monitoring and tracking reptiles was little better

The warning came on the heels of another study by the same group last month that said Australia's extinction rate for mammals, already the highest in the world, could worsen unless more efforts are made to protect them.

It found that the potential extinction of 10 Australian birds and seven mammals, including the orange-bellied parrot and the central rock-rat, could be prevented if governments and communities were made aware of the risks they faced.

The most recent study coincided with broadcaster ABC reporting that the government was planning to slash up to a third of staff from the biodiversity and conservation division of its environment department.

It cited scientists calling the move an "absolute calamity" for threatened species.

A kangaroo island dunnart at an undisclosed location in the Australian bush. The main causes of species decline that have been i
A kangaroo island dunnart at an undisclosed location in the Australian bush. The main causes of species decline that have been identified include habitat loss, such as through land clearing and other development, and feral cats and foxes

Threatened Species Recovery Hub director Brendan Wintle called Friday for a national effort to improve monitoring.

"Many species occur across multiple states and territories, and the monitoring data that exists are currently scattered across many different agencies and research groups," he said.

"Australia needs investment and coordination to manage, store, analyse and report on monitoring data."

The main causes of decline that have been identified include habitat loss, such as through land clearing and other development, and feral cats and foxes.

Conservationists have called for a national effort to improve monitoring
Conservationists have called for a national effort to improve monitoring

Explore further: Australia's mammal extinction rate could worsen: scientists

Related Stories

The sorry state of Earth's species, in numbers

March 16, 2018

As the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) prepares to unveil a thorough diagnosis of the health of Earth's plant and animal species, this is what we already know:

Cats kill one million birds a day in Australia

October 4, 2017

Feral and pet cats kill more than one million birds in Australia every day, new research showed Wednesday, with the staggering slaughter driving the decline of many species.

When it comes to the threat of extinction, size matters

September 18, 2017

Animals in the Goldilocks zone—neither too big, nor too small, but just the right size—face a lower risk of extinction than do those on both ends of the scale, according to an extensive global analysis.

Recommended for you

A new model for communication in plant cells

May 3, 2018

Plant cells share a strange and surprising kinship with animal neurons: many plant cells have proteins that closely resemble glutamate receptors, which help to relay nerve signals from one neuron to another. While plants ...

World's rarest ape on the edge of extinction

May 3, 2018

In a new research article, a team of international researchers argue that the Tapanuli Orangutan—a species discovered last year in Sumatra, Indonesia, and one of the rarest animals on the planet—could lose its battle ...

A new giant virus found in the waters of Oahu, Hawaii

May 3, 2018

Researchers at the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE) at the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa have characterized a new, unusually large virus that infects common marine ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.