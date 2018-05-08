Archaeologists find remains of Roman-era temple in Egypt

May 10, 2018

Egypt says archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a temple dating back to the second century.

The Antiquities Ministry said Thursday that the , which dates back to the reign of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, was found near the Siwa Oasis in the western desert. It includes the foundations of a large limestone building.

Abdel-Aziz al-Dimeiry, head of the archaeological mission, said they found a five-meter (yard) long limestone painting bearing Greek inscriptions and decorated with the sun disc surrounded by cobras.

He says the painting, which is believed to be part of the temple's entrance, was found in good condition and will undergo restoration.

Explore further: Archaeologists find remains of Greco-Roman temple in Egypt

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Stone Age hepatitis B virus decoded

May 10, 2018

An international team of scientists led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Kiel has successfully reconstructed genomes from Stone Age and Medieval European strains ...

For how long will the USA remain the Nobel Prize leader?

May 10, 2018

Since first being awarded in 1901, most Nobel Prizes for science have gone to the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany and France. An empirical study by Professor Claudius Gros from the Institute for Theoretical Physics at the ...

Horse-riding changed Eurasia's ethnic profile: studies

May 9, 2018

Horse domestication changed the face of Eurasia, helping ancient Huns and Mongols supplant western "Indo-European" farmers in an incremental westward drive that also brought Hepatitis B and plague, scientists said Wednesday.

Hostility towards minorities can be contagious

May 9, 2018

Inter-ethnic conflicts often escalate surprisingly quickly. In a recent study, researchers have investigated the influence of the environment on peoples' hostility against minorities with the help of experiments. They found ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.