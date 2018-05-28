Ants provide clues to why biodiversity is higher in the tropics

May 30, 2018 by Andrew Scott, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology
Ants provide clues to why biodiversity is higher in the tropics
Two nestmates of the temperate genus Formica sharing food.  Most ant species live in the tropics, but understanding why has been a challenge. Credit: Benoit Guénard

It's a puzzle that has confounded biologists for centuries: the earth's tropical regions are home to an enormous variety of plant and animal species, but as you travel north or south, away from the equator, the level of diversity dwindles.

Scientists don't know why biodiversity tends to concentrate around , but they have put forward several hypotheses. One states that higher latitudes cannot support high biodiversity because of a lack of sunlight and heat. Another proposes that increased solar radiation in could result in higher mutation rates there.

Yet a third points out that the colder ecosystems of earth are younger than their equatorial equivalents. During a period of rapid global cooling called the Eocene-Oligocene boundary, which occurred 34 million years ago, the planet's tropical habitats shrank dramatically toward the equator, while ice sheets grew at the poles. These newer, colder habitats have simply not existed long enough for as many species to accumulate as they have in the tropics, some scientists say.

Ants provide clues to why biodiversity is higher in the tropics
A global map showing the number of ant species (SR- Species Richness) that can be found in different areas of the world. Tropical areas around the equator have higher numbers of ant species than cooler parts of the planet. Red indicates the highest diversity while dark blue shows lowest diversity. Credit: Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University - OIST

Attempts to study this puzzle have involved comparing the number of species in several plant and animal groups, such as trees, birds and mammals, across distinct regions of the planet. But tallying species from Borneo to Belgium has yet to deliver concrete answers about why regional differences in diversity exist at all.

A team led by Prof. Evan Economo of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) set out to address this discrepancy with ants. While most studies up to now have focused on vertebrates like mammals and birds, ants offer a global, closely related group to examine. "They're found almost everywhere on the planet, they're ecologically dominant, and they are well-documented, at least for an insect group," said Prof. Economo. "This makes them a good example of invertebrates to compare with other vertebrate groups."

Ants provide clues to why biodiversity is higher in the tropics
Specimens like this played a key role in identifying what species of ants are found in different areas of the planet. Credit: Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University - OIST

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, he and his colleagues painstakingly catalogued the global distribution of all 14,912 ant species. The process took years and involved poring through more than 9000 publications, museum databases and online repositories to define which ant species occur where in the world. Prof. Economo is leading this effort along with Dr. Benoit Guénard, a former postdoc in his lab who is now an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong.

"Benoit was very determined to get these data together," said Prof. Economo. "He supervised a team of assistants digitizing data from papers during workdays, and spent his own nights, weekends, holidays entering data. It was an obsession, but the job couldn't have gotten done otherwise."

Complementing this mammoth task, the researchers also recreated a phylogeny of all the ant species that maps how current species and their ancestors are related to each other. To do so, they combined all the available genetic data and used computational models to infer a "tree of life" diagram that shows the ancestral relationships between species.

Additional data were gathered from 500 extinct species of ants that had been identified from fossils preserved in amber or compressed in rocks. This allowed the authors to date ancestors of modern tropical and temperate and gain insight into past levels of diversity and the latitudes at which they occurred. (You can check out the data yourself on their website, antmaps.org)

These analyses revealed that the rate at which new arise is highly variable, but is not higher near the equator. Rather, the paper suggests, tropical areas have had a much longer time to accumulate the diversity we see today, and given enough time, we could expect to see the same happen in other parts of the world.

"This new data from can help to test theories about large scale patterns in ecology," said Prof. Economo. Economo and Guénard also want to use it to guide conservation efforts by identifying important areas for insect biodiversity. Says Economo, "We are just now getting a first look at large-scale patterns of insect diversity."

Explore further: Unravelling the costs of rubber agriculture on biodiversity

More information: Evan P. Economo et al. Macroecology and macroevolution of the latitudinal diversity gradient in ants, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-04218-4

Related Stories

Unravelling the costs of rubber agriculture on biodiversity

May 17, 2016

Rubber plantations are a rapidly spreading agroecosystem in Southeast Asia and they are likely to have profound impacts on biodiversity due to the disruption of the natural landscape. Therefore, researchers at Okinawa Institute ...

Tropical ants in Europe

October 8, 2015

"Imagine I could send an ecologist to Europe back tens of millions of years ago. Then, ask them to look at the ants and to tell me where they think they have landed… They would say Southeast Asia", explains Prof. Evan Economo ...

The ants that conquered the world

December 24, 2014

About one tenth of the world's ants are close relatives; they all belong to just one genus out of 323, called Pheidole. "If you go into any tropical forest and take a stroll, you will step on one of these ants," says Okinawa ...

World's first ant map launched in Hong Kong

August 6, 2015

The world's first ever ant map showing the distribution of the tiny industrious creatures around the globe was launched Thursday by the University of Hong Kong in a bid to shed more light on the insect world.

Tramp ant caught globetrotting under false name

December 14, 2015

A century-old mystery surrounding the origin of an invasive ant species was recently solved by an international team of scientists. Since 1893, when it was first discovered as an invasive species in the Canary Islands, entomologists ...

Recommended for you

A photosynthetic engine for artificial cells

May 29, 2018

In the quest to build an artificial cell, there are two approaches: The first, reengineers the genomic software of a living cell. The second, focuses on cellular hardware, building simple, cell-like structures from the ground ...

Researchers identify how eye loss occurs in blind cavefish

May 29, 2018

Loss of eye tissue in blind cavefish (Astyanax mexicanus), which occurs within a few days of their development, happens through epigenetic silencing of eye-related genes, according to a study led by the National Institutes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.