Texas appeals court dismisses revenge porn law

April 20, 2018

A Texas appeals court says a state law that punishes those who post intimate images from previous or current relationships online without consent is unconstitutional.

The 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler ruled Wednesday that the revenge porn law violates the U.S. Constitution by restricting expression based on the content of photographs and videos shared online. The court said that the law was vague and infringed on the rights of third parties who might unwittingly share intimate images.

The court also ordered a revenge porn charge to be dropped against Jordan Bartlett Jones. Court records show Jones challenged the law as unconstitutional while awaiting trial for sharing a naked photograph of a woman without consent.

The ruling blocks the law in northeast Texas counties under the 12th Court of Appeals.

The state prosecuting attorney's office plans to ask the court to reconsider its decision. If the appeals court denies the request, the office will ask the Court of Criminal Appeals to invalidate the ruling, said Stacey Soule, head of the agency.

Legislators passed the Relationship Privacy Act in 2015, making revenge porn a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The law was inspired by stories from people who said they had no legal recourse to pursue charges after learning that intimate images of themselves had been posted online.

"When I opened the website, I was completely horrified," victim Hollie Toups of Nederland told the Legislature in 2015. "There were hundreds of pictures of women, and one of the first ones that I saw was actually a photo of myself."

Explore further: Big fines planned for 'revenge porn' in Australia

Related Stories

Big fines planned for 'revenge porn' in Australia

December 6, 2017

Social media networks face fines of more than Aus$500,000 (US$380,000) under new Australian laws proposed Wednesday cracking down on "revenge porn", with individuals distributing images without consent also risking hefty ...

Research finds a majority endorsing revenge porn

March 2, 2017

Research by psychologists at the University of Kent has found that a majority of people would endorse the use of revenge porn and that those who actually post it have a distinct personality profile.

California bans paparazzi drones

October 1, 2014

California on Tuesday approved a law which will prevent paparazzi from using drones to take photos of celebrities, among a series of measures aimed at tightening protection of privacy.

Recommended for you

How social networking sites may discriminate against women

April 20, 2018

Social media and the sharing economy have created new opportunities by leveraging online networks to build trust and remove marketplace barriers. But a growing body of research suggests that old gender and racial biases persist, ...

Virtually modelling the human brain in a computer

April 19, 2018

Neurons that remain active even after the triggering stimulus has been silenced form the basis of short-term memory. The brain uses rhythmically active neurons to combine larger groups of neurons into functional units. Until ...

'Poker face' stripped away by new-age tech

April 14, 2018

Dolby Laboratories chief scientist Poppy Crum tells of a fast-coming time when technology will see right through people no matter how hard they try to hide their feelings.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.