New light technique could result in less intrusive, more effective diagnosis for patients

April 10, 2018, University of St Andrews
New light technique could result in less intrusive, more effective diagnosis for patients
Attenuation-compensated Airy LSM in mouse brain section. Credit: Science Advances (2018). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aar4817

A new method of using light to scan the human body, developed by researchers at the University of St Andrews, could result in less intrusive and more effective diagnosis for patients. The work is the result of a collaboration between researchers from the Schools of Physics and Astronomy, Biology, Medicine and the Scottish Oceans Institute at the University.

The new allows the light to be shaped so it can reach greater depths within biological enabling high quality three-dimensional (3-D) images to be acquired. It can also allow detailed 3-D images of biological specimens to be made without dissection or having to rotate specimens and take multiple images which are then fused together.

Published in the journal Science Advances, the research shows that the new method adds value to two existing imaging techniques—Bessel based light-sheet microscopy and Airy beam based light-sheet microscopy.

Dr. Jonathan Nylk of the School of Physics and Astronomy said: "We've recently discovered particular beam shapes that retain their shape when travelling through . These beams, called Airy beams and Bessel beams resist the effects of scattering but they still become dimmer as they travel deeper, so it remains challenging to collect enough signal back through the tissue to form an image.

"Now we show that these beams can be further enhanced to give us more control over their shape, such that they actually get brighter as they travel (propagate). When the increase in brightness (intensity) is matched with the decrease in brightness (intensity) when travelling through tissue, a strong signal and a clear image can still be acquired from deep within the sample."

This latest research builds on previous advances in "light-sheet imaging", in which a thin sheet of light cuts across the sample like a razor blade to section the sample – but without actually cutting or damaging it. The use of curved Airy light-sheets was shown to give sharp images over a volume ten times larger than previously possible.

The new techniques are expected be useful, not only for light-sheet microscopy, but also for pushing the limits of a whole range of other optical imaging techniques.

It is hoped that the development will lead to improved understanding of biological development, cancer, and diseases such as Alzheimer, Parkinson, and Huntington's that affect the human brain.

Explore further: Imaging turns a corner

More information: Jonathan Nylk et al. Light-sheet microscopy with attenuation-compensated propagation-invariant beams, Science Advances (2018). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aar4817

Related Stories

Imaging turns a corner

April 24, 2014

(Phys.org) —Scientists have developed a new microscope which enables a dramatically improved view of biological cells.

Organic vortex lasers could be used in future 3-D displays

February 8, 2018

Researchers have developed a new type of organic vortex laser, which is a laser that emits a helical beam of light. In the future, miniature arrays of these vortex lasers, each with a slightly different spiral shape, may ...

Seeing nanoscale details in mammalian cells

February 23, 2018

In 2014, W. E. Moerner, the Harry S. Mosher Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University, won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for co-developing a way of imaging shapes inside cells at very high resolution, called super-resolution ...

Researchers discover a way to generate an electron Airy beam

February 22, 2013

(Phys.org)—A team of physicists in Israel has succeeded in generating an electron Airy beam for the first time. As they describe in their paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers used a technique similar to ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.