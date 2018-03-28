Scientists invent cheaper and greener wastewater treatment

Dr Ralf Cord-Ruwisch (pictured) supervised Dr. Raffael Falvigny and Md Iqbal Hossein while they collectively invented the new wastewater treatment system. Credit: Murdoch University A new energy-efficient process developed at Murdoch University is set to revolutionise wastewater treatment by significantly reducing the industry's electricity consumption.

Dr. Ralf Cord-Ruwisch and Dr. Wipa Charles, along with two Phd students have collaborated with engineers Professor Liang Cheng and Dr. Lee Walker to form BioFilmTec Pty. Ltd – a research team designing and developing a new wastewater treatment system that requires less than half the electricity to operate.

With current wastewater treatment technology in Australia more than 100 years old, Dr. Cord-Ruwisch believes the time is right for a more energy-efficient approach.

"At present, the majority of the electricity consumed by the nation's water utilities is used to oxygenate wastewater as part of the treatment process, and so this design has the potential to revolutionise the way our country processes wastewater," Dr. Cord-Ruwisch said.

"Not only can we offer significant operational savings for water utility operators by reducing the volume of electricity required by at least 50 per cent, this is turn will dramatically lower the carbon footprint associated with treating our wastewater."

Dr. Cord-Ruwisch said gaining a deeper understanding of the bacteria which break down and process organic waste in the water, was an important first step in developing the new system.

"All the hard work of breaking down organic matter in wastewater is carried out by a range of live bacteria, which are introduced to the water as part of the treatment process," Dr. Cord-Ruwisch explained.

"Like humans, these living bacteria require oxygen to function and survive, and a lot of electricity is used in pumping air bubbles through the wastewater to allow this bacteria to 'breathe'.

"This is not a very energy-efficient process, as these air bubbles are only 20 per cent oxygen and the rest of it is nitrogen, which isn't required."

The BioFilmTec team believed there had to be a more efficient way of delivering oxygen to these water-dwelling bacteria than sending air bubbles to them through the wastewater.

"As humans, we don't fill our lungs up with water and then pump air bubbles into them to receive oxygen, we simply breathe the air directly into our lungs. Why should the way the bacteria take in oxygen be any different?" Dr. Cord-Ruwisch said.

The new treatment plant design operates on this concept, whereby the water is drained from the treatment ponds, leaving the bacteria behind and exposing them to the open air to 'breathe'.

This exposure allows the bacteria to take in the required amount of oxygen to function, before they are re-submerged in the waste water.

"This is similar to the way in which a whale floats on the surface of the water, taking in enough oxygen from the air into its lungs to sustain itself before it submerges," Dr. Cord-Ruwisch said.

The bacteria can then continue their work of processing and breaking down the organic waste, eventually producing a useful by-product – nitrogen-enriched sludge which can be applied to soils.

Now that a provisional patent on the process has been filed, BioFilmTec has aspirations to fabricate the processing plant on an industrial scale and is currently seeking investors to commercialise the technology.

Explore further: Anaerobic microfiltration membranes for wastewater could slow the spread of antibiotic resistance