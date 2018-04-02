Sales of diesel cars in Germany drop after court permits ban

April 4, 2018

German officials say there's been a sharp drop in sales of new diesel cars, following a court decision that allows cities to ban the use of heavily polluting vehicles.

Figures released Wednesday by the Federal Motor Transport Authority show new registrations of diesel-powered cars dropped by 25.4 percent in March to under 109,000, compared with about 146,000 during the same month a year earlier.

Germany's top administrative court ruled Feb. 27 that cities can ban diesel cars and trucks to combat . The decision is a further blow to diesel fuel technology after the revelations that German automaker Volkswagen cheated on U.S. emissions tests.

The value of in Germany already had fallen significantly, and their market share has fallen since the VW scandal broke in 2015.

Explore further: Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Europe

Related Stories

German car sales shrug off new diesel woes

February 2, 2018

The number of new car registrations in Germany leapt in January, industry data showed Friday, even as a new scandal related to diesel emissions shook the vital sector.

BMW sued in US over diesel emissions

March 28, 2018

German luxury carmaker BMW has been sued in the United States over "defeat devices" installed in tens of thousands of vehicles in order to cheat diesel emissions tests, lawyers for the plaintiffs said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

TV ad spending takes hit from 'cord cutting'

March 28, 2018

Television is gradually losing its share of the US advertising market as Americans shift to digital platforms and move away from pay packages, a market tracker said on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.