MRI technique detects the properties of packaged meats

April 4, 2018, Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT)
Resonances to 'taste' loins and hams without opening them
The quality of a loin can be predicted by inserting it into an MRI scanner and analyzing its magnetic resonance image. Credit: TECAL-GIM (UEx)

Researchers from the University of Extremadura (Spain) have developed a methodology to learn the properties of hams and whole loins using magnetic resonance imaging, the same non-invasive technique used in medicine. The method has already been made available to the meat industry.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is commonly used in medicine to look at organs and structures inside the human body. Now, researchers from the University of Extremadura have applied this same technology to analyze the characteristics of Iberian hams and loins without destroying them. Once the images are taken, the scientists analyze them with computer vision algorithms and extract numerical values on which they apply statistical methods. In this way, the quality characteristics of can be predicted.

"The technique reveals parameters such as the amount of fat, moisture, color and some sensory attributes of the product; and in the case of ham, also monitoring the salt diffusion during the stages of the ," explains Trinidad Pérez Palacios, a member of IProCar. The studies carried out with this methodology have been published in several scientific journals, including the Journal of Food Engineering, in which this year, Extremadura researchers have presented a paper focused on the application of texture algorithms to three-dimensional MRI images to predict the quality of loins.

Images of a raw and cured ham obtained with MRI technology. Credit: TECAL-GIM (UEx)

According to the authors, the combined MRI-computer vision technology is an alternative to the destructive quality control methods currently used, and offers results in almost real time. "We put at the disposal of the industry an effective to obtain images of any meat piece—not only loins and hams—in a harmless and non-invasive way," Pérez Palacios says. "Its implementation in the meat industry is only a matter of time."

Explore further: Magnetic resonance imaging to predict the salt content of Iberian ham

More information: Mar Ávila et al. Applying 3D texture algorithms on MRI to evaluate quality traits of loin, Journal of Food Engineering (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.jfoodeng.2017.11.028

