India's Jet Airways to buy 75 Boeing jets in multi-billion dollar order

April 4, 2018
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 pictured in 2015: the airline has announced an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 pictured in 2015: the airline has announced an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes

Indian airline Jet Airways has entered an agreement to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal that could be worth more than $7 billion.

The country's second-largest airline made the announcement to the Mumbai stock exchange late Tuesday.

The company did not specify which model of the narrow-body jet it planned to purchase, or whether it had placed a firm order rather than a memorandum of understanding.

The deal could be worth anywhere between $7.2 billion and $9.7 billion, depending on the type of jet acquired and based on list prices. Airlines often negotiate discounts on major orders.

India is witnessing a boom in air travel as its growing middle class takes to the skies. Airlines are rapidly expanding their fleets to capture a slice of this market.

There has been a six-fold increase in passenger numbers over the past decade as Indians take advantage of better connectivity and cheaper fares thanks to a host of low-cost airlines.

The Centre for Aviation based in Australia predicts India will overtake Britain as the world's third-largest market by 2025 and will have 478 million fliers by 2036.

India's largest airline IndiGo last year announced a to buy 50 small planes from French manufacturer ATR.

The majority of Jet Airways' fleet are Boeing aircraft.

Boeing says the 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in its history, with more than 4,300 orders received.

Explore further: Boeing announces service orders worth nearly $1 billion

Related Stories

Airbus and Boeing eye lucrative maintenance market

June 21, 2017

Airbus and Boeing wheeled out the usual round of order announcements at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday, but alongside the big ticket purchases, the aerospace rivals are also eyeing the lucrative maintenance and servicing ...

Recommended for you

TV ad spending takes hit from 'cord cutting'

March 28, 2018

Television is gradually losing its share of the US advertising market as Americans shift to digital platforms and move away from pay packages, a market tracker said on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.